Chieftaincy factions in Bolga engage in gunfire

Bolgatanga, April 24, GNA - Feuding factions
in the Bolgatanga Chieftaincy dispute on the late morning of Tuesday engaged in
sporadic gunfire exchanges for about ten minutes.
The immediate cause of the renewed conflict is
not officially known.
However, the Ghana News Agency gathered that
it was as a result of a misunderstanding on a piece of land situated in the
north wing of the Atulbabisi community where the two factions are claiming
ownership.
The Municipal Police Commander, Chief
Superintendent, Mr Samuel Punopyin Tibil, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in
Bolgatanga later, confirmed the immediate cause to be a disputed land where the
Abilba family is claiming was their ancestral grave yard and that they would
not allow their opponents to put up any structure on it.
According to him, while artisans were on site
putting up some structures, some people believed to have come from the Chief’s
Palace protested and in the process the fighting ensued with the two factions
engaging in the exchange of gunshots.
However a source close to the Abilba family
gave a contrary explanation to the Municipal Police Commander’s account and
said the Apakre family encroached on the ancestral land of the Abilba family
which the latter holds documents to.
According to the source, the matter was
reported to the Bolgatanga police and when the police officers got to the scene
to verify the true owners of the land, some unknown persons threw stones at the
police who took refuge by running back to the police station.
The source said when the police retreated,
some of the unknown persons advanced the attack with gunshots towards the
Chief’s Palace where some volunteers beefed up support for the few police
officers on guard at the Palace who responded with warning shots.
The police within ten minutes after the action
blocked all routes to the Atulbabisi community to prevent any further attacks
and brought security in the area under control.
No fatalities or injuries were recorded during
the brief shootings. However, Banks and shops within the central market area
have been closed fearing possible renewal at night. For now, the area is
deserted and sounding too quiet for a township.
GNA
