DCE enstooled as Sumpahene of Sefwi-Amoayo

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Sefwi–Amoayo (WR), April 24, GNA - Mr Ignatius Akrawsi Amankwah, District Chief Executive of Bodi in the Western Region has been enstooled as the "Sumpahene"   of Sefwi-Amoayo Traditional Area.

The DCE was enstooled last Thursday by Nana Kwasi Bukure II, Chief of Amoayo and Akyeampimhene of Sefwi- Wiawso Traditional Council, during the celebration of the Eluo/ Yam Festival of the chiefs and people of Sefwi-Amoayo.

Nana Bukure II said the DCE was enstooled as Sumpahene due to his commitment to duty and hard work which had gone a long way to enhance the development of the District.

He pledged their support to help the DCE to further develop the District and the Traditional Area.

Mr Amankwah in his acceptance speech thanked the chiefs for the honour done him and promised to continue with the good work he had already started which had brought development to the District.

He urged the youth in the area to lead disciplined and dignified lifestyles since they were the future leaders of the area.

