Government committed to protect country’s territorial waters - President

Sekondi, April 24, GNA - President Nana Addo
Darkwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his government’s commitment to protect the
country’s territorial waters from pirates and other illegal sea activities.
“I pledge my unwavering commitment to
protecting the territorial integrity of the country. Criminals and pirates
cannot be allowed to create unsafe situations in our waters”.
The President said the state would therefore
commit resources to ensure protective water territories, “We need the full
force of state security in curbing this emerging phenomenon”.
Nana Akufo-Addo said this at the commissioning
of the refurbished and expanded Sekondi Fishing Harbour valued at $20million.
The expansion was necessitated by the recent
congestion that had characterized the use of the fishing harbour, with the ice
making capacity also overstretched due to increased landing volumes.
The President therefore expressed gratitude to
the Japanese Government for responding to the government's call for support.
Nana Akufo-Addo said between 2010 and 2013 the
government requested for grant aid to cater for the enhancement of functions,
resource management, congestion mitigation measures and rehabilitation of
related facilities.
The expansion works carried out by Messers TOA
and ECOH Corporations have improved the capacity from 50 to 126 in shore
vessels intake at the port.
The facilities now have a 30tonne ice making
facility as against the previous 15 tonnes to cater for the substantial rise of
fish inflows.
The President said with fishing contributing
four percent to the country’s GDP, it was essential that its activities were
properly regulated and supervised to
create the needed jobs and improve upon the livelihood of communities engaged
in that sector… “This is why we have a full ministry to oversee the activities
of the sector”.
Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the
former administration for initiating the expansion and rehabilitation works,
adding, “I will not abandon any project started by my predecessors”.
The government, he said, had taken lots of
steps to grow and expand the fishing industry and that included the
construction of the James Town Fishing Habour through a Chinese facility of 15
million dollars, three landing sites at Winneaba, Mumford and Axim.
The rehabilitation of fishing laboratories,
refurbishment of the Tema Boatyard and other such interventions to improve the
lots of the players in the industry.
The President encouraged individuals in the
sector to do the right thing by avoiding illegal, unreported and unregulated
fishing activities which could destroy the ocean, “Lets protect the ocean for
future generations".
Mr Hirofumi Hoshi, Chief Representative, JICA
Ghana Office, said infrastructure development had been position as one core
concentration for JICA’s cooperation to Ghana to contribute to the economic and
social development of the country.
The JICA implementation of the rehabilitation
and expansion of Tema Fishing Harbour and the Sekondi Fishing Harbour was
originally developed through a Japanese grant in 1998.
He said JICA’s support was to ultimately see
Ghana become the transportation hub in the West Africa Region…in line with the
vision, the fisheries promotion project in Sekondi was implemented to
strengthen the capacity and functions of the Harbour.
Mr Hoshi said through the improvement and
expansion of the harbour facilities, it would contribute to efficient coastal
fishery operations and growth of the fishery industry.
Mr Paul Ansah Asare, the Director General of
the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, said the fishing harbour was to
originally provide improved services to fisher folks of Shama, Sekondi-Takoradi
and adjoining fishing communities with a capacity of only 50 inshore vessels.
The new facilities include a new
administration block, renovated old administration block, a layby wharf, a new
ice making plant, access drive way, parking lot, pavement works, in port road
and improved drainage among others.
He said the expanded harbour gave more space
and the needed facilities to receive many vessels and would go a long way to
improve fishing activities and offer a new impetus for making life more
meaningful in the Region.
