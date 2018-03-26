Brong-Ahafo TESCON congratulates NPP for successful congress

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 24, GNA – The various branches of the Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Brong-Ahafo on Monday, congratulated the Regional Election Committee, Council of Elders and the entire leadership of the Party for a successful Congress.

Despite the uncertainties which characterised the Congress held at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sunyani on Sunday that elected new Regional Executives for the Party, the TESCON leadership in the Region described the election as free and fair, devoid of rigging.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the Confederacies appealed to the newly elected executives to facilitate effective collaboration with members of TESCON to identify and find lasting solutions to some key internal problems within the Party.

They observed that the various Confederacies remained strong pillars of the NPP and called on the leadership of the Party to support them with logistics and funds to intensify campaigns and sell government’s flagship programmes and projects to the masses.

Abdul Razak, the President of the Sunyani Technical University branch of TESCON called on the new Executives to engage the defeated candidates and work peacefully as a team to enhance the fortunes of the NPP in Election 2020.

He said the Election 2020 remained a huge task for the NPP, adding that it required strong and unified front if the Party could retain political power.

Nantogmah Mahamadu, the President at the TESCON branch of the Kintampo College of Health, said the “NPP internal election is not a do or die, but do and live together affair,” saying now that the elections were over, there was the need for all the candidates to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity for the cause of the Party.

He observed that until the interest of the Party was given priority, it would be tough for the NPP to win the Election 2020.

Mohammed Gadafi, the President, Atebubu College of Education branch of the TESCON, indicated that the government was progressively on course, but emphasised the importance for the NPP to intensify campaign to explain the policies and programmes of the government to the people, particularly those at the grassroots.

He said membership drive was very important in partisan politics, hence the need for the Party leadership to support the TESCON branches to embark on effective membership mobilisation at the various tertiary institutions.

Suleman Ibrahim, the President of the Tanoso Nursing Training College branch of TESCON, observed that the Election 2020 remained the greatest political battle for the NPP and urged the newly elected Executives across the country to avoid complacency and campaign effectively.

He observed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) still had enough resources to embark on effective political campaign, warning that “if we are not careful the NDC would recapture political power and derail the gains of our government”.

Mohammed Yeskuru Abdul Mumuni, the TESCON President at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, said every election was characterised by acrimonies, but advised the newly elected executives not to allow anything to divide them and work together to make the NPP stronger.

GNA