Brong-Ahafo TESCON congratulates NPP for successful congress

Dennis Peprah, GNA
Sunyani, April 24, GNA – The various branches
of the Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
in Brong-Ahafo on Monday, congratulated the Regional Election Committee,
Council of Elders and the entire leadership of the Party for a successful
Congress.
Despite the uncertainties which characterised
the Congress held at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sunyani on Sunday that
elected new Regional Executives for the Party, the TESCON leadership in the
Region described the election as free and fair, devoid of rigging.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency
(GNA) in Sunyani, the Confederacies appealed to the newly elected executives to
facilitate effective collaboration with members of TESCON to identify and find
lasting solutions to some key internal problems within the Party.
They observed that the various Confederacies
remained strong pillars of the NPP and called on the leadership of the Party to
support them with logistics and funds to intensify campaigns and sell
government’s flagship programmes and projects to the masses.
Abdul Razak, the President of the Sunyani
Technical University branch of TESCON called on the new Executives to engage
the defeated candidates and work peacefully as a team to enhance the fortunes
of the NPP in Election 2020.
He said the Election 2020 remained a huge task
for the NPP, adding that it required strong and unified front if the Party
could retain political power.
Nantogmah Mahamadu, the President at the
TESCON branch of the Kintampo College of Health, said the “NPP internal election
is not a do or die, but do and live together affair,” saying now that the
elections were over, there was the need for all the candidates to bury their
differences and forge ahead in unity for the cause of the Party.
He observed that until the interest of the
Party was given priority, it would be tough for the NPP to win the Election
2020.
Mohammed Gadafi, the President, Atebubu
College of Education branch of the TESCON, indicated that the government was
progressively on course, but emphasised the importance for the NPP to intensify
campaign to explain the policies and programmes of the government to the
people, particularly those at the grassroots.
He said membership drive was very important in
partisan politics, hence the need for the Party leadership to support the
TESCON branches to embark on effective membership mobilisation at the various
tertiary institutions.
Suleman Ibrahim, the President of the Tanoso
Nursing Training College branch of TESCON, observed that the Election 2020 remained
the greatest political battle for the NPP and urged the newly elected
Executives across the country to avoid complacency and campaign effectively.
He observed that the National Democratic
Congress (NDC) still had enough resources to embark on effective political
campaign, warning that “if we are not careful the NDC would recapture political
power and derail the gains of our government”.
Mohammed Yeskuru Abdul Mumuni, the TESCON
President at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, said every
election was characterised by acrimonies, but advised the newly elected
executives not to allow anything to divide them and work together to make the
NPP stronger.
GNA
