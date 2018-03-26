Lawyer wins NPP Chairmanship race in UE

Bolgatanga, April 24, GNA – Mr Anthony Namoo,
a legal practitioner, polled 124 votes to unseat the incumbent Chairman of the
New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Upper East Region, Mr Mohammed Murtala
Ibrahim in a surprisingly contested Regional Executive election.
The incumbent polled 51 out of the 303 votes
cast by the delegates. Other contestants in the Chairmanship race were: Mr
Filson Awankua who polled 88 votes, Alhaj Abdullah Otito Achuliwor, 30 votes
and Mr Joseph Agongo had five votes.
The
election which was conducted peacefully saw 52 aspirants vie for ten executive
positions including Regional Chairman, First and Second Vice Chairman, Regional
Secretary, Regional Organiser, Youth organiser, Assistant Secretary, Women’s
Organiser, Nasara Coordinator and Treasurer.
Mr Namoo thanked the delegates for the
confidence reposed in him to steer the affairs of the Party in the Region, and
congratulated colleague aspirants for their efforts.
He pledged to work in unity with all members
and urged them to rally their support for him to increase the fortunes of the
Party and win more seats in the Region in the 2020 Parliamentary election.
Mr Namoo, however, expressed worry at the way
some of the aspirants conducted themselves during the electioneering campaign,
saying “some of the statements are so defamatory,” which were not beneficial to
the Party.
The newly elected executives who were
immediately sworn-in into office in the presence of Dr Mustapha Hamid, Minister
for information, included Mr Moses Kwabena Atinga, First Vice Chairman, Mr
Ibrahim Abubakar Bugri, Second Vice Chairman, Mr Cletus Innocent Ayabire,
Secretary, Mr Elvis Figo Atia Awonekai, Assistant Secretary.
The rest are Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba,
Treasurer, Mr Jerry Asamani, Organiser, Madam Georgina Ayamba, Women’s
Organiser, Mr Solomon Latif Yenah, Youth Organiser and Alhaji Mohammed Siitah
Abubakari, Nasara Coordinator.
GNA
