Lawyer wins NPP Chairmanship race in UE

Bolgatanga, April 24, GNA – Mr Anthony Namoo, a legal practitioner, polled 124 votes to unseat the incumbent Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Upper East Region, Mr Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim in a surprisingly contested Regional Executive election.



The incumbent polled 51 out of the 303 votes cast by the delegates. Other contestants in the Chairmanship race were: Mr Filson Awankua who polled 88 votes, Alhaj Abdullah Otito Achuliwor, 30 votes and Mr Joseph Agongo had five votes.

The election which was conducted peacefully saw 52 aspirants vie for ten executive positions including Regional Chairman, First and Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Regional Organiser, Youth organiser, Assistant Secretary, Women’s Organiser, Nasara Coordinator and Treasurer.

Mr Namoo thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to steer the affairs of the Party in the Region, and congratulated colleague aspirants for their efforts.

He pledged to work in unity with all members and urged them to rally their support for him to increase the fortunes of the Party and win more seats in the Region in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

Mr Namoo, however, expressed worry at the way some of the aspirants conducted themselves during the electioneering campaign, saying “some of the statements are so defamatory,” which were not beneficial to the Party.

The newly elected executives who were immediately sworn-in into office in the presence of Dr Mustapha Hamid, Minister for information, included Mr Moses Kwabena Atinga, First Vice Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar Bugri, Second Vice Chairman, Mr Cletus Innocent Ayabire, Secretary, Mr Elvis Figo Atia Awonekai, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba, Treasurer, Mr Jerry Asamani, Organiser, Madam Georgina Ayamba, Women’s Organiser, Mr Solomon Latif Yenah, Youth Organiser and Alhaji Mohammed Siitah Abubakari, Nasara Coordinator.

GNA