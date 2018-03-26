Family of pesticide-related dead siblings appeals for speedy autopsy

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, April 24, GNA - The family of the three siblings, whose death has been linked to Toptoxin, have appealed to the 37 Military Hospital to fast track the autopsy to enable them to speedily bury them in accordance with the Islamic law.

The 37 Military Hospital is yet to conclude investigations into the cause of death of the little children, who were exposed to the agro-chemical, which contains aluminium–phosphide, as its active ingredient.

However, a source close to the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the authorities were doing all it could to ensure that the autopsy report was released by the end of the week.

According to Islamic law (“Shariah”), the body should be buried as soon as possible from the time of death.

This is because, among other reasons, it is believed the dead no longer belongs to this world so its passage to the next world must be expedited.

Early burial would also reduce the pain and suffering of the believed family, and also eliminate the possible health problems that may arise by keeping a corpse in the midst of the living and having prolonged contact with it.

The children; nine-month-old twin girls and their two-year-old brother, reportedly died, a number of hours after one of their parents had sprayed the agro-chemical in their room, on Friday, to check crawling insects.

The parents are said to have followed the labelling instructions, which instructed users to stay away from the fumigated area, for at least five hours use.

It is suspected that they, however, reacted to the deadly substance prescribed the for fumigation for the control of insects in stored grain, processed food and feeds.

The substance, also known as A1P, is used as a pesticide.

Their parents also became ill, but they were released a day after their admission at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drugs Authority, with the Ministry of Agriculture, are investigating issues related to the marketing and distribution of the drug.

