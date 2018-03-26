Home | News | Family of pesticide-related dead siblings appeals for speedy autopsy

Family of pesticide-related dead siblings appeals for speedy autopsy

Dan Soko

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, April 24, GNA - The family of the three siblings, whose death has been linked to Toptoxin, have appealed to the 37 Military Hospital to fast track the autopsy to enable them to speedily bury them in accordance with the Islamic law.

The 37 Military Hospital is yet to conclude investigations into the cause of death of the little children, who were exposed to the agro-chemical, which contains aluminium–phosphide, as its active ingredient.

However, a source close to the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the authorities were doing all it could to ensure that the autopsy report was  released by the end of the week.

According to Islamic law (“Shariah”), the body should be buried as soon as possible from the time of death.

This is because, among other reasons, it is believed the dead no longer belongs to this world so its passage to the next world must be expedited.

Early burial would also reduce the pain and suffering of the believed family, and also eliminate the possible health problems that may arise by keeping a corpse in the midst of the living and having prolonged contact with it.

The children; nine-month-old twin girls and their two-year-old brother, reportedly died, a number of hours after one of their parents had sprayed the agro-chemical in their room, on Friday, to check crawling insects.

The parents are said to have followed the labelling instructions, which instructed users to stay away from the fumigated area, for at least five hours use.

It is suspected that they, however, reacted to the deadly substance prescribed the for fumigation for the control of insects in stored grain, processed food and feeds.

The substance, also known as A1P, is used as a pesticide.

Their parents also became ill, but they were released a day after their admission at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drugs Authority, with the Ministry of Agriculture, are investigating issues related to the marketing and distribution of the drug.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!