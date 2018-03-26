Family of pesticide-related dead siblings appeals for speedy autopsy

By
Samira Larbie, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - The family of the three
siblings, whose death has been linked to Toptoxin, have appealed to the 37
Military Hospital to fast track the autopsy to enable them to speedily bury
them in accordance with the Islamic law.
The 37 Military Hospital is yet to conclude
investigations into the cause of death of the little children, who were exposed
to the agro-chemical, which contains aluminium–phosphide, as its active
ingredient.
However, a source close to the Hospital told
the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the authorities were doing all it could to
ensure that the autopsy report was
released by the end of the week.
According to Islamic law (“Shariah”), the body
should be buried as soon as possible from the time of death.
This is because, among other reasons, it is
believed the dead no longer belongs to this world so its passage to the next
world must be expedited.
Early burial would also reduce the pain and
suffering of the believed family, and also eliminate the possible health
problems that may arise by keeping a corpse in the midst of the living and
having prolonged contact with it.
The children; nine-month-old twin girls and
their two-year-old brother, reportedly died, a number of hours after one of
their parents had sprayed the agro-chemical in their room, on Friday, to check
crawling insects.
The parents are said to have followed the
labelling instructions, which instructed users to stay away from the fumigated
area, for at least five hours use.
It is suspected that they, however, reacted to
the deadly substance prescribed the for fumigation for the control of insects
in stored grain, processed food and feeds.
The substance, also known as A1P, is used as a
pesticide.
Their parents also became ill, but they were
released a day after their admission at the Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency
and the Food and Drugs Authority, with the Ministry of Agriculture, are
investigating issues related to the marketing and distribution of the drug.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article