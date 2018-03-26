More Ghanaians switch to flat screens - Study

By Lydia
Accra, April 24, GNA - A Satellite Monitor
Study has revealed that more Ghanaians have switched to the usage of flat
screen digital television sets from the old analogue type “hunchback.”
The Study on Ghana, also revealed that
satellite had grown rapidly in the country, becoming the leading television
delivery mode, with 65 per cent of homes receiving TV channels via satellite.
Satellite is by far the largest contributor to
digital television in the world.
The study also illustrated the important role
of satellite for the digital switchover serving 95 per cent of digital TV
homes, as Digital TV had expanded in the country with 69 per cent of homes
receiving digital TV signals up from 40 per cent in 2015.
The Study was commissioned by SES satellite, a
world-leading satellite operator, which provides satellite communications
services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and
fixed network operators, governments and institutions.
It indicated that out of six million TV homes
studied in Ghana in 2017, four million were directly reached by satellite, an
83 per cent increase compared to 2015.
The remaining two million homes are fed by
terrestrial networks, (a term used in reference to satellite technologies to
distinguish between what is out in space and what is located on the earth’s
surface), representing a 40 per cent decline since 2015.
Mr Ricardo Topham, the Senior Market and
Business Analyst of SES, who presented the findings, said the Study was done in
collaboration with Ipsos Ghana, in 2015 and 2017, which revealed that 23 per
cent of homes own a High Definition Television (HDTV) in the year 2017 compared
to 18 per cent in 2015.
The Satellite Monitor Study was launched in
Accra on Tuesday to help customers to get the idea of how many dishes in homes
that were actually pointing to the satellites where content sits.
It was also to help advertisers to know the
neighbourhood where content or broadcasters could go and advertise and be sure
that their target homes were watching the contents.
Mr Topham said the Study revealed that
Satellite was the major contributor to digital television in Ghana, with 95 per
cent of digital television homes being served by satellite.
He explained that SES serves virtually all
satellite TV homes in Ghana, with 97 per cent of the people receiving TV
channels from 28.2 degrees east, while other African countries including
Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda were all involved in the satellite
study.
