Agribusinesses urged to build partnerships for growth

By
Belinda Ayamgha/Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - The Eight Edition of
the annual Pre-harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition was on Tuesday
launched to take off from October 3-5 in Tamale, with a call on stakeholders to
build value-chain partnerships.
Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, the Managing Director of
Yara Ghana Limited, who made the call, said building value chain partnerships
were critical to ensure the end-to-end cycle for agribusiness.
He said the partnership, which required scale,
financing and a guaranteed market would help to deliver full agribusiness
package for sustainable transformation of the agriculture sector in general.
The event is on the theme: “Transforming
Agribusiness in Northern Ghana: The Future is Now,” and would give opportunity
to value chain actors to establish business relationships and discuss
contracts.
He said the lack of guaranteed market and the
lack of financing to relevant sectors of the agribusiness value chain were the
impediments that required attention and resolution for a successful
transformation.
He noted that the Northern Region had been the
food basket for the country and, hence, transforming agribusiness there would
have a significant impact on transforming the sector.
The profitability of the farmer needed to be
intensified to ensure and secure the drive to transform the agribusiness
sector, Mr Addo-Yobo said.
Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive
Director of Agrihouse, the organisers of the event, said it would provide the
right platform for bringing commodity buyers, agribusiness service providers
and farmers to explore and exploit other growth opportunities.
She said the Pre-harvest Conference and
Exhibition was developed by experts with in-depth experience of the
agricultural sector, which is also a data-driven and research oriented with a
priority to finding and providing solutions to the challenges with
agribusiness.
The event is in line with the Government's
flagship Planting for Food and Jobs Campaign as it would create the most
appropriate place for businesses to identify new opportunities, discuss deals
and forge partnerships.
Ms Akosa said over the last seven years, the
event had helped farmers to access new market opportunities, products, services
and higher yielding inputs to increase agriculture productivity.
She appreciated the efforts by all partners
and sponsors - AFGRI John Deere, Ecobank, Interplast as well as the World Food
Programme and Yara Ghana Limited.
Dr Nurah Gyiele, the Minister of State in
charge of Agriculture, who launched the Conference and Exhibition, said it had
become necessary to sustain the growth of agribusiness.
He noted that the country's sector grew from
3.0 per cent in 2016 to a provisional 8.4 per cent in 2017, according to the
Ghana Statistical Service.
He said to sustain the growth rate, there was
the need to increase both public and private sector investments in the
agriculture sector to generate significant gains in productivity, employment
and rural poverty reduction.
Dr Gyiele said the Government's Planting for
Food and Jobs programme was making impressive strides adding that it would
welcome and support such complimentary contributions of organisations to
support the initiative.
"It pleases me more that this effort has
welcome bias for Northern Ghana where agricultural growth would help
tremendously in our poverty reduction drive in that part of the country,"
he said.
He noted that if agriculture (farming and
agribusiness) became successful in Northern Ghana, the problems of
unemployment, low incomes and food insecurity would be solved.
The 2018 annual pre-harvest conference and
exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Tamale Sports Stadium.
Mr Nanga Kaye, the Sustainable Food Systems
Coordinator at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), said they had
seen some improvement in Ghana's food supply chains from production to
distribution.
He said to assist in addressing supply chain
challenges along value chain, WFP had been partnering government in its
"One District, One Warehouse" initiative.
He said: "We understand that supply chain
management in agribusiness has the potential to strengthen the agricultural
marketing channels to play major roles in the supply of foods.”
GNA
