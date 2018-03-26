Satellite boosts television operations in Ghana - Study

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah/Stella Asare, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - A Satellite Monitor
Study in five African countries have revealed that Ghana is the most promising
African country that has the highest satellite penetration to aid television
broadcasting to homes.
The other countries are Nigeria, Tanzania,
Ethiopia and Uganda, who were all monitored between 2013 and 2017 in the Study,
which was commissioned by SES satellite, the world-leading satellite operator.
SES satellite provides satellite
communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service
providers, mobile and fixed network operators, and governments and
institutions.
The study on Ghana also revealed that
satellite had grown rapidly in the country, becoming the leading television
delivery mode, with 65 per cent of homes receiving TV channels via satellite.
Satellite is by far the largest contributor to
Digital Television in the world.
The Study indicated that out of six million TV
homes studied in Ghana in 2017, four million were directly reached by
satellite, representing 83 per cent increase compared to 2015.
The remaining two million homes are fed by
terrestrial networks, (a term used in reference to satellite technologies to
distinguish between what is out in space and what is located on the earth’s
surface), representing a 40 per cent decline since 2015.
At the launch of the Study in Accra on
Tuesday, Mr Theodore Asampong, General Manager of Platform Operations, local
representative of SES, said Satellite monitoring study had gone on for over 20
years.
He said: “The idea is to help our customers to
get the idea of how many dishes in homes that are actually pointing to the
satellites where content sits.
“If you are a pay TV customer, normally it is
easy for you to know how many people are watching you because of the
subscriptions, but if you are free to air broadcaster that is a channel, which
does not have to collect subscription, it is difficult to quantify the homes
that are watching you.
“Sometimes researchers do that; some of them
use their diary and system to get ideas of who is watching a particular
content, but this surveys actually give you a statistical number on how many
homes are actually pointing to the satellite.
“And since we have been in the market for a
long time, we started with Multi TV in 2009 and they have helped build
neighbourhoods up to this point, and because of that more channels have come on
board and we have 87 channels now, but it is good for these channels to know
how many homes are really connected”.
Mr Asampong said the research was, therefore,
to help advertisers to know that there was a neighbourhood where content or
broadcasters could go and advertise and be sure that their target homes were
watching.
Mr Clint Brown, the Vice President, Sales and
Market Development for Africa, SES Video, said: “The Satellite Monitor results
for the Ghanaian market clearly illustrate the strong role of satellite
broadcasting within the television infrastructure and SES as an enabler to
bring digital TV to the highest number of homes in the country.”
"We are committed to boosting TV growth
in the Ghanaian market as well as helping broadcasters and content programmers
seize opportunities to gain more viewers.”
“Our extensive reach in the market along with
our video end-to-end solutions will certainly contribute to achieving that
goal.”
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article