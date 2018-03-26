CEO of Reroy Group honoured with an award

Accra, April 24, GNA - Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio, the Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Reroy Group, was at the weekend awarded with “Excellence in Business” at the Ghana Women of the Year Awards.



A statement from Lauratu Omar, the Communications Manager of the Reroy Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was the third edition of the annual event to celebrate Ghanaian women who had excelled in various fields of endeavour, contributing to make Ghana better.

The statement said Mrs Quartey Papafio was awarded for her portrayal of courage, persistence in a cable manufacturing industry, which had been seen as a male dominated business.

Currently, she is the only woman in Ghana and Africa in the cable manufacturing industry with a distinct success story.

Receiving the award, Mrs Quatey Papafio thanked Glitz Ghana, the event organiser, for the recognition and encouraged young and upcoming women to stay focused in their field of endeavour.

She said women were better managers in all spheres of life therefore they should not allow anything to stop from achieving their goals.

Other women were honoured in Governance, Entertainment, Media, Music and Art, Film, and Public Enterprises for using their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women.

“Reroy group has subsidiaries as Reroy Cables, Reroy Energy, Reroy Metal, Reroy Power,” the statement said adding that Reroy Cables is a leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium cables for the energy, industrial, specialty and communications markets.

GNA