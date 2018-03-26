Home | News | CEO of Reroy Group honoured with an award

CEO of Reroy Group honoured with an award

Dan Soko

Accra, April 24, GNA - Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio, the Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Reroy Group, was at the weekend awarded with “Excellence in Business” at the Ghana Women of the Year Awards.  

A statement from Lauratu Omar, the Communications Manager of the Reroy Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was the third edition of the annual event to celebrate Ghanaian women who had excelled in various fields of endeavour, contributing to make Ghana better.

The statement said Mrs Quartey Papafio was awarded for her portrayal of courage, persistence in a cable manufacturing industry, which had been seen as a male dominated business. 

Currently, she is the only woman in Ghana and Africa in the cable manufacturing industry with a distinct success story.

Receiving the award, Mrs Quatey Papafio thanked Glitz Ghana, the event organiser, for the recognition and encouraged young and upcoming women to stay focused in their field of endeavour.

She said women were better managers in all spheres of life therefore they should not allow anything to stop from achieving their goals.

Other women were honoured in Governance, Entertainment, Media, Music and Art, Film, and Public Enterprises for using their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women.

“Reroy group has subsidiaries as Reroy Cables, Reroy Energy, Reroy Metal, Reroy Power,” the statement said adding that  Reroy Cables is a leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium cables for the energy, industrial, specialty and communications markets.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!