CEO of Reroy Group honoured with an award

Accra, April 24, GNA - Mrs Kate Quartey
Papafio, the Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Reroy Group,
was at the weekend awarded with “Excellence in Business” at the Ghana Women of
the Year Awards.
A statement from Lauratu Omar, the Communications
Manager of the Reroy Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event
was the third edition of the annual event to celebrate Ghanaian women who had
excelled in various fields of endeavour, contributing to make Ghana better.
The statement said Mrs Quartey Papafio was
awarded for her portrayal of courage, persistence in a cable manufacturing
industry, which had been seen as a male dominated business.
Currently, she is the only woman in Ghana and
Africa in the cable manufacturing industry with a distinct success story.
Receiving the award, Mrs Quatey Papafio
thanked Glitz Ghana, the event organiser, for the recognition and encouraged
young and upcoming women to stay focused in their field of endeavour.
She said women were better managers in all
spheres of life therefore they should not allow anything to stop from achieving
their goals.
Other women were honoured in Governance,
Entertainment, Media, Music and Art, Film, and Public Enterprises for using
their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference
in driving other women.
“Reroy group has subsidiaries as Reroy Cables,
Reroy Energy, Reroy Metal, Reroy Power,” the statement said adding that Reroy Cables is a leader in the development,
design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium cables
for the energy, industrial, specialty and communications markets.
GNA
