GFA Vice President

Accra, April 24, GNA - Mr George Afriyie – Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been relieved of his duties following the decision of the Executive Committee.

However, reasons for his sack were not known but sources say a new Vice President would be announced soon.

Mr. Afriyie, the fourth Vice President under Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, expressed his desire to contest for the top post at the nation’s football governing body in March at his 50th birthday celebration at the Mensvic Hotel.

Following that declaration, Mr Afriyie has received heavy backlash from some members of the GFA for the timing of his decision and since lost the second position he holds at the GFA.

Mr. Afriyie had earlier lost his position as the Black Stars Committee Chairman after his declaration.

The supposed feud between George Afriyie and his boss Nyantakyi continues unabated with the latest report emerging from the Association.

Mr. Afriyie was appointed vice President of the GFA to replace Fred Crenstil in 2015.

