GFA Vice President

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - Mr George Afriyie –
Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been relieved of
his duties following the decision of the Executive Committee.
However, reasons for his sack were not known
but sources say a new Vice President would be announced soon.
Mr. Afriyie, the fourth Vice President under
Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, expressed his desire to contest for the top post at the
nation’s football governing body in March at his 50th birthday celebration at
the Mensvic Hotel.
Following that declaration, Mr Afriyie has
received heavy backlash from some members of the GFA for the timing of his
decision and since lost the second position he holds at the GFA.
Mr. Afriyie had earlier lost his position as
the Black Stars Committee Chairman after his declaration.
The supposed feud between George Afriyie and
his boss Nyantakyi continues unabated with the latest report emerging from the
Association.
Mr. Afriyie was appointed vice President of
the GFA to replace Fred Crenstil in 2015.
GNA
