Elmina Sharks deny 10 home ban report

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - Premier League side
Elmina Sharks has moved swiftly to deny reports of a purported 10-match home
ban imposed on the by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary
Committee.
In a release signed by the Mr Kelvin Aboagye
Yeboah, Assistant Manager, it said the report is nothing but a "vile
propaganda being orchestrated by saboteurs of Elmina Sharks”.
According to the initial report, Elmina Sharks
were given a 10 match home ban and a forfeiture of three points to Medeama SC,
as well as a fine of GH¢15,000.00 after a horrific assault on referee Nuhu
Liman Yakubu in their league clash with Medeama SC at home.
Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks in their denial of
the report said that, the case was still before the GFA Disciplinary Committee
and has received no official ruling on it.
"We wish to assure supporters of Elmina
Sharks and followers of Ghana football to ignore such attempt at coercing the
GFA into unjustly adjudicating in a matter that requires thorough deliberations
to reach a ruling that would be fair, justly to all parties involved," the
statement added.
"We therefore urge the media to desist
from such attempt at whipping up wrong public sentiments against Elmina Sharks
FC, who have applied themselves to the disciplinary processes of Ghana's
football governing body, GFA by filing our responses to the charges brought
against us by the DC,” it added.
GNA
