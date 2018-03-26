80 golfers to compete in Asantehene Golf tourney

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, April 24, GNA - The Asantehene Golf tourney set to tee-off on Saturday, April 28 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi is expected to draw participation from about 80 golfers in the region and Accra.

The competition is part activities lined up for the 19th anniversary for His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of the Ashanti Kingdom.

According to the organisers, the competition would kick-off the month long celebration and promises to be exciting and competitive.

The sponsors of the event, telecommunication giants, MTN would use the occasion to celebrate its customers residing in the Ashanti Region through various activities including promoting the rich culture of the Ashantis and also rewarding customers in various ways.

Activities planned for the month-long celebration includes Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects, Business Seminars, Targeted Sales Activations, among others.

Meanwhile, MTN continue to inform and educate its customers and clients on the new Business Portfolio of products which includes Master Account Fibre Broadband, Vehicle Tracking and Leased Lines.

The Asantehene Golf tourney is an annual event sponsored by MTN.

