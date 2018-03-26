80 golfers to compete in Asantehene Golf tourney

By Edna
A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - The Asantehene Golf
tourney set to tee-off on Saturday, April 28 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi
is expected to draw participation from about 80 golfers in the region and
Accra.
The competition is part activities lined up
for the 19th anniversary for His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of the
Ashanti Kingdom.
According to the organisers, the competition
would kick-off the month long celebration and promises to be exciting and
competitive.
The sponsors of the event, telecommunication
giants, MTN would use the occasion to celebrate its customers residing in the
Ashanti Region through various activities including promoting the rich culture
of the Ashantis and also rewarding customers in various ways.
Activities planned for the month-long
celebration includes Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects, Business
Seminars, Targeted Sales Activations, among others.
Meanwhile, MTN continue to inform and educate
its customers and clients on the new Business Portfolio of products which
includes Master Account Fibre Broadband, Vehicle Tracking and Leased Lines.
The Asantehene Golf tourney is an annual event
sponsored by MTN.
GNA
