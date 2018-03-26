AC Milan plan to hijack Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Inter

Kwadwo Asamoah, Juventus midfielder

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have joined the race to to sign want-away Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

Calciomercato claims the Ghana international has already bought a house in Milan and seemed destined to join Inter but the Rossoneri can hijack the deal.

Asamoah is reported to have rejected a contract extension at Juventus and has already reached an agreement in principle with Inter.

The 29-year-old joined Juventus in 2012 from Udinese and has spent his whole senior career in Italy.

A move to either Inter or AC Milan would be a big boost for both clubs as they have had their defensive struggles over the season.