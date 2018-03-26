GFA Politics: Three things learned from George Afriyie's sacking

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018
Source: Myjoyonline.com
Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie
Finally, the die is cast.
The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association has been relieved of his duties following an Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday.
It's interesting that the decision has come now, weeks after Afriyie announced at his 50th birthday party that he intended to contest in the 2019 GFA polls.
In the intervening period, the media waited for the blessing of Kwesi Nyantakyi for his vice. It never came. Instead, a loud silence filled the void, highlighting the rumoured rift between the two.
This rift, which had started months before when Afriyie had described Nyantakyi as greedy following disagreements over financial matters, has ultimately proven to have grown into Tuesday's announcement.
Last year, Nyantakyi had also mentioned at one meeting, at least, that he wanted his deputy out because he suspected Afriyie of conniving with Nii Lante Vanderpuije, an avowed critic of the GFA boss.
But what will be the domino effect of Afriyie's sacking?
Battle lines drawn
Before now, the line in the sand between the two men had been blurred. Now it's not, and both know where they are on the political divide. Without doubt, Afriyie will now be emboldened to go all out in his quest to wrestle power from the GFA boss.
Even though Afriyie has denied on several occasions that he was at loggerheads with Nyantakyi, the former's sacking has simply validated that rumour. This will pave way for the 50-year-old George, whose campaign team had already told Joy Sports that his plans for the future of Ghana football are ready.
But history is not on his side.
Fred Pappoe (sidelined in 2011), and Fred Crentsil (sidelined in 2015) are the two previous Vice Presidents who suddenly found themselves out of the position, and their subsequent career trajectories say a lot about Nyantakyi: he does not allow his former lieutenants to continue being influential in football circles.
But George has never been deterred by this, as he told Joy Sports following his announcement to contest.
“I think after serving on the Executive Committee for three terms and the role I have played in this current tenure, I have gained the experience needed as well as gone through the mill to and learnt enough to place me in a position to take over from my boss.”
“Irrespective of the numerous criticisms, I believe this administration under Nyantakyi has achieved a lot and I don’t think anyone is better placed to continue and build on the achievement than my good self," he said at the time.
Clearly, he was not singing from the same hymn sheet as his boss.
Relationship at the Executive Committee level
The Executive Committee (ExCo) is the second most powerful decision making body of the Football Association, after the Emergency Committee.
And since Nyantakyi announced he will not seek re-election several times within the last year, some names have popped up as possible contenders. None of those names were as high-profile as Afriyie.
This resulted in quiet division amongst the Exco – with some pandering towards him, while others felt Nyantakyi was still the right man for the job.
This toxic atmosphere at the helm of power needed to be fumigated. Trust Nyantakyi to deal with it, and he started doing so two weeks ago, when the FA announced that Afriyie had been removed as head of the Black Stars Management Committee. This position was one Afriyie had held since 2014, as a reward for his loyalty to Nyantakyi.
His removal was a clear signal that his end was near, and he knew. Last month, Afriyie told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that he was ready "to leave this position...because it is not for my mother or my father's lineage. Position is not possession."
If anyone was in doubt about the internal disquiet, some of Afriyie's own colleagues on the Exco publicly shamed him. These included Western Regional Football Association chairman Kojo Yankah, and Winfred Osei, who has now (conveniently) taken Afriyie's place at head of the Black Stars Management Committee.
“There is nobody in the country that has more experience in football administration in Ghana than Kwesi Nyantakyi. He is the CAF Vice President and FIFA Council member,” Osei said, effectively throwing Afriyie under the bus.
It is now clear that the relationships within the Executive Committee are frayed.
Nyantakyi will seek re-election in 2019?
The big picture of all this politicking has been because nobody is sure if Nyantakyi will go for his fourth term.
The experienced administrator has been at the helm since late 2005. Despite three straight qualifications to the World Cup, football in Ghana has not been at all rosy. Of particular has been the alarming decline in the Ghana Premier League by all stakeholders, and the death of the FA Cup for many years - until its revival some seven years ago.
Though Nyantakyi himself maintains the league is one of the best organised on the continent, the calls for change have always come from the general public, and not the so-called 'football people'.
However, the sacking of his vice has finally emboldened opinions that to save his legacy, Nyantakyi will have to seek re-election. For the first time since 2005, the existence of enemies rallying for his downfall is a clear and present danger.
But Nyantakyi did not get this far by chance. He knows the game. He's played it since his mid-twenties, and he will not be easy to uproot.
As George Afriyie himself said about why he wanted the top job after denying it for years, “only a fool doesn’t change his mind”.
We wait and see.
Related Articles:
|For more news, go to myjoyonline.com
- Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie sacked
- George Afriyie removed as GFA Vice President
- George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President
- GFA Vice President George Afriyie sacked
- Full list of GFA Vice Presidents to have served under Nyantakyi
- Abbey Pobee endorses Kudjoe Fianoo to become next Ghana FA president
- Veteran Football Administrator tips Fianoo to be next GFA president
- I will not hesitate to vote against Nyantakyi - Nii Lante Vanderpuye
- I'm good enough to succeed Nyantakyi - Alhaji Raji
- Nothing wrong with timing of George Afriyie's declaration - Ernest Thompson
- Alhaji Gruzah to contest GFA presidential elections
- Nyantakyi must be free to seek re-election - Ex-GFA boss
- Kwesi Nyantakyi knows the consequences if he contests 2019 GFA elections - George Afriyie
- 'Nyantakyi would contest and win in 2019' – Awudu Issaka
- Don't seek re-election - George Afriyie advises Nyantakyi
- George Afriyie to lose GFA Vice President position - Reports
- Nyantakyi is power drunk – Dan Kweku Yeboah
- GFA Elections: Embattled George Afriyie gets key Eddie Doku defense
- 'Don't seek re-election' - George Afriyie warns Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Afriyie not wrong to declare intention to contest GFA presidency – Ntow Fianko
- Give Nyantakyi one more term - Jawula
- Kojo Yankah slams George Afriyie for 'betraying' Nyantakyi
- Nyantakyi will contest 2019 GFA elections - Palmer
- Afriyie 'wrong' to declare GFA presidency ambition - Palmer
- We will force Nyantakyi to contest 2019 GFA presidency - Kojo Yankah
- I have the attributes to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi - Alhaji Raji
- GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA boss
- Nothing wrong with George Afriyie’s GFA presidency interest - Oduro Sarfo
- Odartey Lamptey eyes national team coaching job
- Tearful George Afriyie opens up on relationship with Kwesi Nyantakyi
- GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo applauds media for their support
- GFA introduces automatic tracking system to detect unqualified players
- Search for League sponsor looking 'positive' - Saanie Daara
- Joseph Yamin tips George Afriyie to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi
- George Afriyie slams critics who called him a traitor
- Former Sports minister Yamin endorses George Afriyie for GFA presidency
- George Afriyie's manifesto will determine if he is capable - Alhaji Grusah
- GFA boss reveals GHS30,000 reward for whistleblowers
- Anybody who will contest George Afriyie will fail miserably - Nana Oduro Sarfo
- Kwesi Nyantakyi insists English and Scottish FA wants to learn from Ghana
- I am capable of succeeding Nyantakyi - Fred Pappoe
- I can’t tell if Nyantakyi will contest for FA seat in 2019 - Sannie Daara
- Jon Benjamin takes swipe at Ghana FA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Ernest Thompson supports Afriyie's GFA presidential bid
- Sannie Daara refuses to declare support for George Afriyie's presidency bid
- Make a mark in Ghana football - Kennedy Agyapong tells George Afriyie
- ‘I’m the best man to succeeed Nyantakyi’ - George Afriyie
- Make a mark in Ghana football - Kennedy Agyapong tells George Afriyie
- FIFA gave us the clearance to probe 'coefficient' GFA - Koku Anyidoho
- George Afriyie confirms interest in running for GFA presidency in 2019
- George Afriyie announces GFA presidency intention
- Kennedy Agyapong declares support for George Afriyie
- Full Facts of the Accra Great Olympics vrs GFA court saga
- GFA boss calls for dialogue on decline of Ghana football
- We would have been jailed, if we were corrupt - Sannie Daara
- My core duty is to defend GFA - Sannie Daara hits back at critics
- Ghana football is in crisis – RFA Chairman
- Kwesi Nyantakyi being misled by friends - J. E. Sarpong
- Corruption perception against GFA 'useless talk' - Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Nyantakyi denies grooming Kurt Okraku for GFA President
- Ghana football in limbo
- Randy Abbey calls for truce in Nyantakyi-Fianoo fight
- Randy Abbey highlights GFA's leadership and image crises
- 'Bitter' Afriyie, Fianoo not fit for GFA presidency - Boateng Gyan
- Afriyie, Fianoo and Abbey not fit for GFA top job - Yaw Boateng-Gyan
- Countryman Songo stopped on set from continuing ‘Fire for Fire’ show
- I didn’t support Mahama’s campaign with GFA money – Randy Abbey
- Randy Abbey calls for change at GFA
- Concentrate on your GHALCA - Nyantakyi fires back at Fianoo
- Nyantakyi schools ‘small mind’ Cudjoe Fianoo
- Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah receives 3-bedroom house
- Kudjoe Fianoo hints at running for GFA presidency
- Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU tournament
- Congress could have resolved Olympics case - Nyantakyi
- Ghana football is dying - Nana Fitz
- Ghana Premier League to be played during 2018 World Cup - GFA
- GFA to hold Ordinary Congress on Wednesday afternoon
- NSA Board Chairman unhappy with GFA’s lack of membership control
- Nyantakyi praises Black Maidens for World Cup qualification
- MOYS and Africa Agribusiness Incubators Network hold talks on job creations
- GFA opens application for five key positions
- George Afriyie denies campaigning for GFA presidency
- I know how to win GFA presidency - George Afriyie
- GFA veep frustrated by the domestic league woes
- Kurt Okraku can’t be GFA president; I’m better than him – Abdul Salam
- Yakubu Moro to lead demonstration against GFA
- SONA 2018: Government to pursue the development of sports in Ghana
- SONA 2018: LI on Youth and Sports Act to be worked on- Prez. Akufo Addo
- Asiamah is sleeping on the job - Alhaji Gruzah fumes
- Massive legal showdown compels Ghana FA to call off 24th Ordinary Congress
- Accam: Ghana must change planning approach for competitions
- Takyi Arhin wants no alcohol served at GFA Congress
- Law of Karma kicked out Paa Kwesi Fabin as Starlets coach- J.E Sarpong
- Police arrest daughters of late Ghanaian Coach Herbert Addo
- Herbert Mensah charges GFA boss to recommend competent person as his successor
- I didn't take bribe from any U17 player - Paa Kwesi Fabin
- GFA appoints Sellas Tetteh as Black Queens coach
- Accra Sports Stadium closed down - Reports
- GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo in Jamaica for FIFA seminar
- Samson’s Take: Mr President, GFA is not above the law
- GFA Star Times Gala to be launched on Tuesday
- Osei Palmer apologises to FA over indemnity payments
- Osei Palmer apologises to FA over indemnity payments
- It is not my responsibility to fight corruption at GFA - Akufo-Addo
- 2014 World Cup White Paper not on my radar – Akufo-Addo
- I will continue to defend the GFA - Osei Palmer
- Abbey Pobee petitions FIFA over Isaac Addo’s appointment
- ‘Allow me to run my mandate’ – Nyantakyi tells critics
- Coach Robert Sackey wants to become Ghana FA president in 2019
- GFA to hold two-day seminar in Prampram next month
- 2018 will be brighter than last year for GFA - Saanie Daara
- Football Administrator petitions FIFA, CAF to stop banned GFA officials from holding offices
- South African side Bidvest confirm Edwin Gyimah capture
- GFA GALA competition winner to pocket $2,000
- GFA lauds media for promoting local league
- TP Mazembe announce Yaw Frimpong's departure
- Herbert Mensah ''diplomatic'' about Ghana FA top job
- Ghana football dying – Kuffour
- Sammy Kuffour is an intelligent boy – Ibrahim Sunday
- 2018 World Cup: Kwesi Appiah ready to help Africa’s representatives
- GFA must appear before Parliament - Minority Leader
- FA, PLB to decide on league
- Sammy Kuffour ‘declines’ to unveil CAF Player of the Year nominees
- Ghana Football Coaches Association holds first ever Congress
- GH¢ 864k was spent on Avram Grant’s accommodation – Sports Minister
- Mohammed Polo hits out at 'unbalanced' Black Stars technical team
- Nyantakyi visits Dakar to mourn with FIFA General Secretary
- GFA summit waste of time - Takyi Arhin
- GFA summit is an exercise in fuitility - Takyi Arhin
- GFA to regulate activities of Football Academies
- GFA to create permanent ExCo seat for women – Nyantakyi
- Yusif Chibsah hails Kwesi Nyantakyi for 2017 Football Summit
- 'The standard has fallen' - Nyantakyi slams sports journalists
- FIFA officials to visit Ghana over match-fixing
- GFA to channel 10% of international player transfers into development of juvenile football
- GFA to reward informants of bribery and match fixing with $4,500
- GFA ends three-day summit in Cape Coast
- Report corrupt football officials for GHC20k – GFA to Ghanaians
- Nyantakyi bemoans falling standards of sports journalism
- GFA to employ experts to run Ghana Premier League
- Clubs will lose points if they prevent television coverage
- GFA to give GHc20k to whistle-blowers, restructures players salaries
- Ernest Thompson rules out running for GFA presidency
- GFA summit begins in Cape Coast
- GFA Executive Committee assembles in Cape Coast for three-day brainstorming
- Ghana FA mourns with Egypt after deadly mosque attack in Sinai
- 2018 Budget has nothing to improve Sports - Former Minister
- Ghana football is dying – Fred Pappoe
- Kwesi Nyantakyi's successor must surpass his work - Kwesi Appiah
- Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed President of 2018 CAF World Cup Committee
- CAF appoints Kwesi Nyantakyi as President of World Cup Committee
- Nyantakyi must step down - Nana Fitz
- Ghana FA's Ibrahim Sannie-Daara gets CAF Media Experts Panel job
- Randy Abbey rips into GFA, claims football has 'retrogressed' under Nyantakyi
- Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek re-election in 2019 - Reports
- Kwesi Nyantakyi has played his part for Ghana football - Mohammed Polo
- Randy Abbey rules out running for Ghana FA presidency
- Great Olympics chief Fred Pappoe wants to become Ghana FA president in 2019
- Kwesi Nyantakyi chairs ad hoc committee for 2017 CAF Awards in Accra
- Fred Pappoe wants to succeed Ghana FA boss
- GFA appeals to govt to give tax incentives to sponsors
- I’m not interested in GFA presidency - Odotei Sowah
- Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi turns 49 today
- Phar Rangers boss Amponsah eyes GFA presidency
- Kwesi Nyantakyi’s successor must be selfless - Nunoo Mensah
- Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie rules out working for CAF
- GFA has never induced or bribed referees – Saani Daara declares
- I won't take up CAF appointment - Saanie
- GFA cannot cry over referee’s decision!
- George Afriyie salutes Nyantakyi for nominating him for CAF top appointment
- GFA’s petition against Bennet needless – Arhinful
- Black Stars Muslim contingent perform ‘mini’ Hajj
- Hosting CHAN 2018 not a good idea – GFA
- I’m not difficult to work with - Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Sannie Daara calls for Baba Gedo arrest after admitting to bribing referees
- Hearts of Oak, Olympics & Aduana To Appear Before GFA DC
- I was instrumental in Hayatou’s overthrow - Nyantakyi
- I plotted Issah Hayatou’s overthrow – Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals how he fell out with George Afriyie
- Nyantakyi blames Vice for strained relationship
- Club owners would have staged a coup against Nyantakyi - Chief Larry
- Ghana FA Ethics Committee urged to investigate Baba Gedo's referee bribing confession
- WAFU Cup: Nigeria coach claims Ghana are 'beatable' ahead of much anticipated clash
- I'm able to determine a player's age by looking at his knees – GFA Official
- Nii Lante Vanderpuye to contest for 2020 NDC flagbearer position
- Ghana set to lose Fosu-Mensah to Holland
- GFA is killing Ghana football - Prophet One
- Men jostling for Kwesi Nyantakyi’s post
- J.Y Appiah has benefited from Ghana football more than ‘goro boys’ – Oduro Sarfo
- Nyantakyi should not contest GFA presidency again – Fianko
- M.N.S Doe tells George Afriyie to resign
- George Afriyie told to resign as Ghana FA veep
- Feud between Nyantakyi, Afriyie bound to happen - Ex-GHALCA boss
- The untold story of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s rise to the top
- Let's unite - Nyantakyi tells George Afryie
- Raymond Gyasi ready to 'go to war' with brother Edwin in Norwegian Cup match
- Sports Minister resolves Nyantakyi-GFA rift
- Feud between Nyantakyi, Afriyie not new - Ex-GHALCA boss
- Black Princesses to start camping on Friday
- Foh Amoaning reckons impasse between Nyantakyi, George Afriyie can affect Black Stars
- Ghana Football facing serious problems than Nyantakyi, Afriyie pettiness
- Kwesi Nyantakyi must resign - Former GFA boss
- Nyantakyi, George Afriyie to appear before Sports Committee
- Parliament to summon Kwesi Nyantakyi, George Afriyie over recent spat
- FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samba visits GFA Secretariat
- Kwesi Nyantakyi snubs George Afriyie
- My CAF seat is safe - Nyantakyi
- GFA rubbishes Puma deal report
- GNPC terminates $15million Black Stars sponsorship contract
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment
Click Here to Comment on this Article