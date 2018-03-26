Home | News | 70-year-old retired lecturer elected NPP U/W Regional Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Mr Saanbanye Basilide Kangberee, a 70-year-old retired english lecturer of a Saudi Arabian-based University, has been voted as the new Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Upper West Region.

Mr Kangberee swept 134 out of 234 votes cast to beat a highly tipped contender Mr Hafiz Bin Salih who managed with 69 votes.

Other contestants of the Regional Chairman position included Mr Dapilaa Ishak Gaaba who polled two votes, Mr. Duou Philip Naa had one vote, Alhaji Salifu Sina four votes and Alhaji Toyiba Mahama got 23 votes. One vote was rejected.

Mr. Kangberee in a short victory speech expressed profound thanks to the delegates for their support and pleaded with all members to give him the same backing as they gave to the previous leaders to help move the Party forward in the Region.

Other positions contested included the Regional First and Second Vice Chairmen positions, Regional Secretary, Assistant Regional Secretary, Regional Organizer, Regional Treasurer, Regional Youth Organizer, Regional Women Organizer and Regional Nasara Coordinator.

For the Regional First Vice Chairman position, Aziz Abdul-Rahaman polled 140 votes to beat four other contestants.

They include Mr. Alhassan Sulemana 48 votes, Mr. Inusah Bipuah four votes, Mr. Seidu I. Suleman 15 votes and Mr. Lawrence Yiryel 28 votes.

Mr. Cletus Aapengnuo also polled 77 votes to win the Regional Second Vice Chairman position while his closest contender, Mr. K. O. Yengeh polled 70 votes.

The other contenders for the position are Mr. Abraham Bankpanla six votes, Mr. Abdul-Aziz Suleman, 55, votes and Mr. Philip Braimah 25 votes.

Mr. Alitu Isaac polled 77 votes to become the new Regional Secretary beating his closest rival, Mr. Amos Gyetuo who polled 76 votes while the other contestants, Mr. Abu Ibrahim Tamah and Mr. Mumuni Baba Seidu polled 44 and 37 votes respectively.

