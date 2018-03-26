Home | News | Dutch embassy trains 30 Ghanaian entrepreneurs for EU market

Dutch embassy trains 30 Ghanaian entrepreneurs for EU market

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ron Strikker Dutch AmbassadorDutch ambassador Ron Strikker with participants of the Dutch Export Academy

The Netherlands embassy in Ghana is building the capacity of SMEs through programs aimed at improving value addition in Ghana’s exports.

This was revealed during the presentation of awards to participants of the Dutch Export Academy.

Dutch ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, says the Dutch embassy is equipping hundreds of SMEs with the needed capacities for value addition.

“We want these entrepreneurs to take advantage of the European Union (EU) through the export of quality products.

We want to take them (local entrepreneurs) who are already producing for the local market through a couple of learning phases on exports and to teach them what it means to be export-minded for the European market.” Ron Strikker stated in an interview with JoyBusiness.

In all, 30 entrepreneurs were awarded for partaking of the program. According to the Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, the program forms part of various value-addition interventions the Dutch government has introduced to complement government’s ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda.

The Dutch Export Academy is a program of the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana, implemented by the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council (GNBCC) and MDF West Africa. It is a training program for Ghanaian SMEs who wish to start or improve the export of their products to the Netherlands and the European Union.

The participants are a group of 30 entrepreneurs from various sectors such as agriculture, food processing, design, fashion, and logistics.

They followed a five-day training program at the Dutch Embassy, provided by professional trainers and many guest speakers from relevant institutes such as Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), EXIM Bank Ghana, Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and Plan Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD).

They received training and information on topics such as Export Planning, Export Process and Documentation, Product Packaging and Design, Marketing & Branding, Finance & Investment and more.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!