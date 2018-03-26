Home | News | Lawyer wins NPP Chairmanship race in Upper East Region

Lawyer wins NPP Chairmanship race in Upper East Region

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Anthony NamooLegal practitioner, Anthony Namoo

Mr Anthony Namoo, a legal practitioner, polled 124 votes to unseat the incumbent Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Upper East Region, Mr Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim in a surprisingly contested Regional Executive election.

The incumbent polled 51 out of the 303 votes cast by the delegates. Other contestants in the Chairmanship race were: Mr Filson Awankua who polled 88 votes, Alhaj Abdullah Otito Achuliwor, 30 votes and Mr Joseph Agongo had five votes.

The election which was conducted peacefully saw 52 aspirants vie for ten executive positions including Regional Chairman, First and Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Regional Organiser, Youth organiser, Assistant Secretary, Women’s Organiser, Nasara Coordinator and Treasurer.

Mr Namoo thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to steer the affairs of the Party in the Region, and congratulated colleague aspirants for their efforts.

He pledged to work in unity with all members and urged them to rally their support for him to increase the fortunes of the Party and win more seats in the Region in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

Mr Namoo, however, expressed worry at the way some of the aspirants conducted themselves during the electioneering campaign, saying “some of the statements are so defamatory,” which were not beneficial to the Party.

The newly elected executives who were immediately sworn-in into office in the presence of Dr Mustapha Hamid, Minister for information, included Mr Moses Kwabena Atinga, First Vice Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar Bugri, Second Vice Chairman, Mr Cletus Innocent Ayabire, Secretary, Mr Elvis Figo Atia Awonekai, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba, Treasurer, Mr Jerry Asamani, Organiser, Madam Georgina Ayamba, Women’s Organiser, Mr Solomon Latif Yenah, Youth Organiser and Alhaji Mohammed Siitah Abubakari, Nasara Coordinator.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!