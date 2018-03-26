Home | News | Akwatia NDC accuses NPP of taking credit for its projects

Akwatia NDC accuses NPP of taking credit for its projects

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Baba Jamal AlhajiFormer Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Alhaji Baba Jamal

The Akwatia Consistency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of taking credit for projects mostly initiated by the previous NDC government.

Addressing a news conference at Akwatia to “set the records straight, Alhaji, Baba Jamal, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia and a Deputy Minister said the NDC had contributed to the development of Akwatia as a town and Denkymebour as a district than any political party.

“Denkyembour district as a whole and Akwatia in particular has never seen huge investments and development projects since the beginning of the Fourth Republic like it witnessed in the four years of my tenure as an MP for Akwatia” he declared.

He said that the Denkyembour District was initiated by him and created with the support of the NDC government.

Alhaji Jamal said he personally initiated most of the Akwatia development projects mentioning some of them as the Denkyenbour water project, the bridge over river Birim to link Akwatia and Kusi and the Akwatia township road rehabilitation.

He, however, acknowledged that a 10-kilometre additional road construction has been awarded for Akwatia and work was yet to start.

The former MP said it had come to his notice that some NPP functionaries in the district were wrongly stating that they initiated the current electrification project involving 15 communities in the district and explained that the project was passed by parliament and awarded during his tenure as MP and said “if you have nothing to show please don’t try to change history”

He denied benefitting directly or indirectly from the diversification of the erstwhile Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD) which went to the Great Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Ltd (GCDGL).

He explained that apart from promoting the GCD for divestiture, he was not involved in the negotiations on its sale, pricing, payments and take-over and was also never part of management of the company that took over.

