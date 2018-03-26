Journalist wins massively in NPP regional elections

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Madam Sarah Afful polled 390 votes out of the total 454 votes to retain her position

Madam Sarah Afful, a Senior Journalist working with the Daily Guide Newspaper, last Sunday retained her position as the Deputy Central Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She polled a total of 390 out of 454 votes cast to beat arch rival Mr. Mutala Mohammed who obtained 64 votes in an election conducted by the Regional branch of the Party to elect new executives for the next four -years.

In all, 26 candidates contested the nine regional executive positions.

The Constituency Executives, Members of Parliament and Council of Elders drawn from the 23 constituencies of the Party in the Central Region took part in the keenly contested elections which was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to the Journalists after the election, Madam Sarah Afful expressed gratitude to the delegates for recognizing her contributions towards the growth of NPP in the Central Region.

She said she was not surprised by the massive votes obtained at the poll because of her hard work, dedication, humility and selfless services rendered to the Party in the last four years.

"In politics, there is the need to respect everybody person no matter your status or position” she added.

“It is therefore important for us all to know that every vote counts in an election. After all we all have a single vote to cast in the election”.

She said: “the delegates saw my longstanding cordial relationship with them over the years which led to the massive endorsement, most of my campaign was funded by some of the delegates from the 23 constituencies”.

“People had money alright but they struggled to canvas for votes from the delegates during the campaign period ,but l never experienced such problem as a result of good relationship, saying the 2018 election of officers should serve as an eye opener to those of us who are politicians and those yet to enter into politics,” she added.

Madam Sarah Afful expressed the hope that the newly elected Regional Executives would work together as a team to win the remaining four seats currently occupying by the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Central Region.

She assured the Constituency Executives and Polling Station Executives that everything possible would be done to bury their political differences and to work hard to increase the votes in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the 2020.

The Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Omar Appiah Adams, lauded Madam Sarah Afful for her commitment and dedication that contributed to her landslide victory.

Mr Robert Kutin Jnr, an incumbent Regional Chairman polled 263 votes to retain his seat to defeat two other contestants including Mr Ben Ayeh, former NPP MP for Upper Denkyira