Forestry Commission donates to Pantang Hospital

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Pantang Hospital

The Forestry Commission Ladies Association on Tuesday donated assorted items to Pantang Hospital as part of its 5th anniversary celebration.

The items valued at GHC 6,000.00 include; bags of rice, cooking oil, detergents, bread, toilet rolls, and among others.

Ms Stella Sankah, the National Secretary of the Association in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the gesture formed part of the Association's corporate social responsibility in responding to the needs of the underprivileged in the community.

She said the Planning Committee thought it prudent to extend their hands to the Hospital because of the Hospital’s call for support.

Ms Sankah said their outfit mobilised money with the support of male staff of the Commission, even though it was a ladies Association.

“Health delivery is crucial to the development of any country and as such it was important for all and sundry to extend our love to inmates of Mental Hospital for them to be happy”, she added.

She said the Association believed that ‘there is blessing in giving than receiving’ and encouraged other corporate institutions to support the Hospital to complement government’s efforts to improve health care.

Ms Sankah appealed to the public to use special days such as birthdays and anniversaries to visit and donate to Mental Institutions as a sign of love.

She said the Association as part of activities to mark the anniversary embarked on a health walk last Saturday and would climax the programme on Thursday 26 April with a durbar with Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President as the Guest of Honour.

Mr Elvis Akuamoah, Head of Communication, Pantang Hospital thanked the Association for the donation and pledged to distribute the items to the inmates.

He said Mental Health institutions were facing many challenges and appealed to the public to periodically support the Hospitals to improve health delivery.

