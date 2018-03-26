Politics: Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

Since their arrival, the heads of state have met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They've also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

We'll keep updating this slideshow as the tour continues, but here are the best photos from their trip so far:

play The Macrons arrived on Monday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

play Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

play Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

play The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

play On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

play Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

play The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

play Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

play Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect." (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

play They clearly found something amusing. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

play The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.