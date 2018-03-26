Home | News | Politics: Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

Politics: Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

Dan Soko

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

Since their arrival, the heads of state have met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They've also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

We'll keep updating this slideshow as the tour continues, but here are the best photos from their trip so far:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

The Macrons arrived on Monday.play

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.play

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.play

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

(Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Source: Reuters

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.play

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.play

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.play

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.play

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.play

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."play

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider

They clearly found something amusing.

They clearly found something amusing.play

They clearly found something amusing.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.play

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: Business Insider

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.play

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8299055&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Here+are+the+best+photos+from+Macron+and+Trump%27s+historic+state+visit&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fhere-are-the-best-photos-from-macron-and-trumps-historic-state-visit-id8299055.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!