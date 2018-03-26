Home | News | Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

Dan Soko

The Egyptian striker is currently on top of the world, having scored another two goals this evening, in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.

Last Sunday the Professional Footballers' Association named the best players of the season, with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) being awarded the Player of the Year title, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne coming second.

Salah, 25, and De Bruyne, 26, have something in common: they were both rejected by Mourinho when he had them at Chelsea.

Both are now worth at least three times what they were then. Lukaku is another player who Mourinho failed to get the best out of, and who now is one of the big names in the Premier League.

Salah never figured in Mou's plans
When Mou returned to Chelsea in June 2013, De Bruyne and Lukaku were already there. Six months later Salah joined, from Basel.

But the Egyptian never figured in Mourinho's plans, playing just 13 games in all competitions. At the end of the season, Salah was sent on loan to Fiorentina, and then sold to Roma for 12.5 million euros.

A year later Liverpool stumped up 50 million for him. Today... who knows what he's actually worth (add on a fair amount for his two goals and two assists against Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg).

Mourinho said De Bruyne would be part of his team when he joined. Six months later he sold the player to Wolfsburg for 20 million euros. A good bit of business for the German club, who then sold him to Manchester City for 62 million euros.

Chelsea sold Lukaku to Everton for 30 million; last summer Manchester United, coached by none other than Mourinho, shelled out 103 million euros for him...

Dan Soko
