Home | News | 72-year-old wins Upper West NPP Regional Chairmanship race

72-year-old wins Upper West NPP Regional Chairmanship race

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Upper West NPP Regional Chairmanship 1Saanbaye B. Kangbaree celebrating his win

A 72-year-old businessman has won the Upper West Regional chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with a call on party supporters to rally behind him to break the continued dominance of the opposition NDC in the region.

Mr. Saanbaye B. Kangbaree, polled 134 votes to lead the party, beating his closest contender Hafiz Bin Salih, who had 69 votes.

Six persons who campaigned with the Saudi Arabia based businessman swept all the regional executive positions except the Treasurer, Organizer and the Nasara Coordinator slots.

The victory of the businessman turned politician and his followers who are all first-time entrants in the race, surprised their critics who doubted their chances during the campaign period.

It was an atmosphere of mixed feelings as the vanquished counted their losses in the mix of a jubilant crowd that engulfed the Upper West regional library complex, the venue of the elections.

Addressing party faithful after the elections, newly elected chairman, Mr. Kangberee appealed to the rank and file of the NPP to bury their differences and rally behind him to improve the fortunes of the party.The victory of the businessman turned politician and his followers who are all first-time entrants in the race, surprised their critics who doubted their chances during the campaign period.

It was an atmosphere of mixed feelings as the vanquished counted their losses in the mix of a jubilant crowd that engulfed the Upper West regional library complex, the venue of the elections.

Addressing party faithful after the elections, newly elected chairman, Mr. Kangberee appealed to the rank and file of the NPP to bury their differences and rally behind him to improve the fortunes of the party.

“I am glad that you have elected me to lead you to our desired destination. This victory is for all of us. We must put our ideas together for victory 2020”.

The 72-year-old promised to run an open door leadership, saying “I am ready and willing to work with everyone because that is the only way we can grow from strength to strength as a party”.

The outgoing Upper West Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahaman, popularly known as Alhaji short, admonished party followers to continue to work with a united front.

Alhaji Short, who is vying for the national chairmanship of the elephant family warned the newly elected executives not to engage in acts of vindictiveness.

“Your victory is not by chance. You deserve to lead our dear party. But you must guard against divisive tendencies especially among your opponents”.

Below are the results of the elections:

CHAIRMAN
Hafiz Bin Salih …….69
S. B. Kangberee ……..134
Issahaku Dapilah…..2
Mahama Toyiba …..23
Alhaji Salifu Sena ……4
Philip Dudu ……1

1st VICE CHAIRMAN
Lawrence Yiryel …28
Alhaji Aziz Abdul-Rahaman…..140
Issahaku Seidu…..15
Inusah Bipuah….4
Alhassan Suleiman…48

2nd VICE CHAIRMAN
Aziz Sulemani 55
Cletus Ampennuo……77
Philip Braimah …..25
Abraham Bakpanla…..6
K. O Yengeh……..70

SECRETARY
Amos Gyetuo …76
Abu Ibrahim Tamah…..44
Mumuni Baba Seidu 37
Isaac Alidu 77

DEPUTY SECRETARY
Benin Sulemani …..62
Yussif Abu…14
Sadat Ahmed 51
Speratus M.Ongoh…107
TREASURER
Tanko Daniel Dawda….95.
Martin Defiin Jatoe….85
Alexis Boro….54

ORGANIZER
Mustapha Ibrahim Dimah….120
Zakaria Mohammed Chikey ….87
Ishmael P. Dimah…..13
Abubakari Bawah……5
Yussif Yakubu Sungumo …9.

YOUTH ORGANIZER
Iddrisu Bomison….55
Bosco Tia…92
Khalid Sadique…13
Sadat Dodoo…..74

WOMEN ORGANIZER
Mariama Salifu….15
Die Rosena…..2
Diana Puopele…..134
Mieri Yakubu…..83
NASARA COORDINATOR
Ali Mohammed Muniru….80
Mohammed Iddrisu Tinkler..54
Mohammed Osman T……98

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!