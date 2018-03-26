Home | News | GFA, Zylofon Media in talks over 3-5 years GPL sponsorship - Report

GFA, Zylofon Media in talks over 3-5 years GPL sponsorship - Report

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: footballghana.com

Nam1Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold

According to several reports, talks are ongoing between Zylofon Media, owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, and the Ghana Football Association on the number of years the business guru want to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

Reports suggests that the FA wants Zylofon to sponsor the league for five years, with negotiations ongoing between both parties.

A press conference to announce the sponsorship package will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, if both parties come to an agreement.

Nana Appiah Mensah last Saturday announced his intention to sponsor the Ghana Premier League when he visited the junior national teams at their camping base at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The business guru broke the news of sponsoring the Ghana Premier League through one of his able lieutenants, Frederick Boateng.

“On behalf of Nana Appiah Mensah and his team, I would like to announce that Zylofon will be sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was appreciative of Nana Appiah Mensah’s will to support the Ghana Premier League after the announcement was made.

“We thank Nana for this kind gesture; we hope that we will build on that to develop the league, and we pray that God blesses him so he can continue to support the league.

“We are discussing three to five years and the details will be announced to the public within the week”, he added.

Nana Appiah Mensah donated GH?200,000 to the Black Satellites and the Black Starlets apart from their preparations towards the African qualifiers.

