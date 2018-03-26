World: Trump signals openness to a 'new deal' to constrain Iran

Hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France at the White House, Trump again assailed the agreement sealed by his predecessor as a “terrible deal” but said he could agree to “a new deal” negotiated by U.S. and European officials if it was strong enough.

He made no commitment, however, leaving it open whether he will pull out of the agreement by a May 12 deadline.

Trump signaled more optimism about a possible accord with North Korea in advance of a summit meeting anticipated to take place by early June. He even praised its leader, Kim Jong Un, in unusually positive terms.

“We’re having very, very good discussions,” Trump said. “Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we’re seeing.”

One of Macron’s goals in visiting Washington was to persuade Trump not to scrap the Iran nuclear deal while U.S. and European negotiators seek to create side agreements intended to further restrain Tehran.

Negotiators have reached a consensus on how to punish Iran if it tests long-range ballistic missiles, but remain divided on extending the limits on its nuclear program beyond the expiration dates in the original agreement, according to people briefed on the discussions.

In his talks with Trump, Macron emphasized that, while imperfect, the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, should not be tossed aside but instead become one pillar of a broader agreement.

Iran’s security chief warned Tuesday that his country would consider leaving the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty if Trump pulls out from the separate JCPOA, which Iran signed in 2015 with President Barack Obama and the leaders of five other major powers.

Iranian officials have been threatening to start enriching uranium if the United States torpedoes the 2015 nuclear agreement. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the agreement, Iran has not violated its terms.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS and PETER BAKER © 2018 The New York Times