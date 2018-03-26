Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

To enable the less privileged in society have easy access to quality health services and enable them seek timely medical attention at various health facilities, Bryan Acheampong Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation is registering people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

At the moment, the Foundation is supporting over 5000 indigenes in the Kwahu East district through the Okwahuman South Mutual Health Insurance Scheme with an amount of fifty thousand Ghana Cedis to cover their premiums.

Beneficiaries of the intervention are mainly children under 5, older people, persons living with HIV and community mobilizers. The beneficiaries cut across all the 146 communities within the Kwahu East District.

Apart from the yearly NHIS subscription for the people in the communities, the Foundation will also take community health nurses through midwifery assistants training as well as mental health promotion, provide tricycle ambulances to serve the hard to reach communities in the District, rehabilitation of CHPS compound, supply of essential medical equipment and logistics, screening and training of food vendors, school health education and specialized screening services as BAF’s contribution towards the achievement of SDG 3.

“We finally decided to enroll people on the NHIS since that is more sustainable and will increase access to quality healthcare delivery for a longer period,” Mr. Nyarko Eric, Director of Development for the Foundation stated.

He tells the media that, most people are unable to seek medical attention at various health facilities due to lack of funds, “For this reason Bryan Acheampong Foundation is here to assist the vulnerable in society to enable them have access to health care”.

He commended the management and staff of the NHIS for working to ensure the success of the registration as the NGO continued to identify and register more needy people in the course of time.

Mr Fredrick Gakurah, NHIS Manager Okwahuman South, noted that so far, sixty eight thousand people, representing 70 per cent of the people in both Kwahu south and east had registered with the Scheme and advised those who had not done so to endeavor to register.

He pleaded with the Foundation to assist them with the needed logistics to enable them run outreach registration.

Public Relations Officer for the District NHIS, Mr. Benedict Gyimah also expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for the initiative and called on other corporate bodies to emulate them as there were many people in other districts who could not afford to register with the Scheme.

The Programs Manager for health, Mr. Rockson Dutenya disclosed that though NHIS is a pro-poor intervention, many vulnerable people are unable to enroll unto the scheme due to financial constraints.

BAF is therefore using this intervention to provide sustainable financial protection to the vulnerable people to access healthcare and also contribute to the broader health sector priority of increasing overage of NHIS especially for the poor in particular and SDG 3 in general.

In addition the Foundation’s health program will facilitate the enrollment of pregnant women and physically challenged onto the NHIS; [Adding] “the intervention forms part of measures by BAF to meet the health needs of the beneficiaries”.

The NGO, which has been in existence for the past ten months has its focus on empowering people to be resilient against poverty and championing development in Kwahu.