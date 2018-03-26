Home | News | Cameroon: 25th Member State to ratify the African Legal Support Facility Treaty

Cameroon: 25th Member State to ratify the African Legal Support Facility Treaty

Dan Soko

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, April 24, 2018 – The President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, ratified the agreement to establish the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) on April 13, 2018 in the presence of his cabinet. Cameroon is the 25th Member State to ratify the treaty.

The bill authorizing President Biya to ratify the agreement was brought before the Senate, under the chairmanship of Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, after the country’s National Assembly adopted the proposed statute. After the 100 upper house members voted in favour of the bill on March 15, 2018, it was transmitted to the President for ratification.

Cameroon has a long-standing cooperation with the ALSF, which has launched and successfully concluded several large-scale projects in the country. It supported the Government in developing the Nachtigal Hydroelectric Project, a strategic 420-megawatt facility and the country’s largest energy project, which is expected to begin operating in 2020. By adding this new source of clean, renewable energy to the country’s rapidly expanding grid, Cameroon will be able meet the growing needs of its population.

The ratification of the ALSF treaty was driven by Cameroon’s recognition of the value added by the its interventions and by the growing need to further strengthen and improve the country’s legal capacities. The ALSF delivers its services to both Regional Member Countries and non-Members, but Cameroon will benefit from closer collaboration with the ALSF and maintain broad access to its capacity-building events, knowledge products, and legal expertise.

For more information on the Africa Legal Support Facility, visit: http://www.aflsf.org/

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!