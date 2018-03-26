Home | News | Worddigest: When Things Turned Around (15) Ezra's Requests Were Granted

Worddigest: When Things Turned Around (15) Ezra's Requests Were Granted

Dan Soko

" Ezra came up from Babylon; and he was a skilled scribe in the Law of Moses, which the Lord God of Israel had given. The king granted him all his request, according to the hand of the Lord his God upon him."

[Ezra 7:6] NKJV
During the reign of Artaxerxes, king of Persia, he favored none regardless of everything.

None was able to appear before King Artaxerxes to have his or her request approved.

But when Ezra came from Babylon and went to the King, situation changed.

What was Ezra's requests?
That he [Ezra] may seek the Law of the Lord, teach statutes and ordinances in Israel.

The requests wouldn't have been granted if the hand of God wasn't at work.

When things turned around in the name of the Lord, Ezra's requests like wise freedom for his people to visit Jerusalem were granted by the King.

Maybe you have been rejected for an opportunity.
Or denied some breakthroughs.
Wherever you have been rejected, go there in the name of Lord, you shall be accepted. Activate your faith!

As things turn around in the name of the Lord, may our requests be granted in the mighty name of Christ Jesus, Amen.

Be empowered.
Prayer
O dear God grant me my requests in Jesus' name I pray, Amen.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

