Home | News | Sports: 76ers owner announces rapper Meek Mill is to be released from prison and will likely attend playoff game

Sports: 76ers owner announces rapper Meek Mill is to be released from prison and will likely attend playoff game

Dan Soko
  • Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been released on bail after an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
  • The announcement of his freedom was made by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, a close advocate of the rapper as he went through the process of his appeal.
  • Meek Mill is expected to attend the 76ers game tonight in Philadelphia, and will likely ring the ceremonial pregame bell should he make it to the arena on time.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill be released Tuesday on bail, and it looks likely that he'll be spending his first night out with the Philadelphia 76ers as they take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

His release was announced by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who took to Instagram to share the good news.

Not only did Rubin say he was heading to pick him up, but he added that he would be in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers attempted to close out their series with the Miami Heat.

Meek Mill had been serving a 2-4 year sentence for violating his probation, leading to many in the local community to call for his release, arguing the punishment far outweighs his crime. Since his initial sentencing, Meek had found allies across the sports world, both amongst Philadelphia sports icons and even including some unlikelier names like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Upon his release, Meek Mill expressed gratitude for all of those who had worked on his behalf.

With a chance to secure their first playoff series win since the dawn of the "Trust the Process" era, and Meek Mill finally back in the building, Philadelphia will be rocking tonight.

More NBA playoffs:

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8299422&type=article&ctxId=3776&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=76ers+owner+announces+rapper+Meek+Mill+is+to+be+released+from+prison+and+will+likely+attend+playoff+game&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fsports%2F76ers-owner-announces-rapper-meek-mill-is-to-be-released-from-prison-and-will-likely-attend-playoff-game-id8299422.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



VIDEO: WAFA talent Richard Danso says tactical discipline earned shock win at Ebusua Dwarfs

April 24, 2018

Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes

April 24, 2018

AC Milan plan to hijack Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Inter

April 24, 2018

Supreme Court Sets June 7 To Rule On $4m NCA Case

April 24, 2018

Amputeees Trained In Basic Food Craft

April 24, 2018

Defamation: Opuni sues actor Lilwin, Multimedia

April 24, 2018

Yusif Abubakar Admits Aduana Has A Mountain To Climb

April 24, 2018

Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!