God can deliver homosexuals – Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh-Amoaning, Legal Practitioner

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has proposed some solutions he believes would in the long run ‘save’ homosexuals from what he describes as an unnatural practice. In his view, exorcism is one ideal way to get that ‘spirit’ out.

The legal practitioner who is a strong Anti-gay campaigner on Metro TVs Good Evening Ghana told host Paul Adom-Otchere that homosexuality in his view is a spiritual battle and hence requires the supernatural intervention of God to deal with it.

“The power of the Lord is capable of delivering people from that thing because all of this is a spiritual battle anyway. I will take you to people in this country who by the grace of God by the power of the Holy Spirit have come out of it. God is capable of delivering people like that. There is nothing that the Lord can’t do, “he said.

Mr Foh-Amoaning, a member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values mentioned that though some find themselves subscribing to the ‘anomaly’ due to monetary issues, peer pressure and medical problems, there are those who purely are engaged in it because they just feel like it. He also reiterated the importance of seeing the act as ‘abnormal’ and a deviation from God’s original plan for mankind.

“There are those who think it is a lifestyle , it is a right, let’s do it and not only do they want to do it alone, they want to encourage other people to do it and then foist it on all our heads, that I think is wrong and that can be tackled,” he explained.

He added that his Coalition was in the process of providing aid for ‘such’ people, saying, “Our Coalition , we are proposing a comprehensive legislative solution to the problem which will isolate those who get into it because of medical problems and those who got into it because of peer pressure, monetary problems and environmental problems. Those, we will deal with and help them, and we will create an environment where there is legal, psychological, psychiatric and medical help and there is spiritual help for them”.

The senior law lecturer at the Ghana law school who is known for widely proclaiming his intolerance for the gay rights movement is one of many advocating for the phenomenon not to be accepted.

The current speaker of parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye who is also known to have a strong opinion about homosexuality as earlier reported, described it as “abominable" and has called for a complete ban on the act.

Professor Mike Oquaye who is also a man of God said, “It is unfortunate that people have become so liberal that they will want to liberalise Christianity…even priests are approving of homosexuality and allowing a man and a man [to] marry, a woman and a woman [to] marry and these are manifest abominations."

The issue of legalizing homosexuality gained massive public interest in 2011 when Late President John Evans Atta Mills strongly refused to legalize it, after the UK threatened to reconsider aids given to countries that are against homosexuality. Reports indicated that Britain put on hold ‘£19 million in aid to Malawi because of concerns including its treatment of gays’.

The interest however doubled when President Nana Addo in an interview with Al Jazeera last year said homosexuality was something bound to happen in Ghana even though he did not have it on his agenda as a president to encourage it.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned during the interview however that, what would push the government to legalize homosexuality may be social pressure from individual and groups saying those are major contributors to the legalization of gayism in most parts of Europe and America.

The president’s response on the topic received major disapproval from stakeholders and even the supposed gay community in the country, mostly because it defies most of our cultural and religious beliefs and the homosexuals believe it will subject them to public ridicule.

Homosexuality is illegal in about 30 African countries and has laws that reprimand individuals caught in the act.

Most Africans frown at the thought of legalizing homosexuality as it defies every aspect of their socio-cultural and religious principles.

