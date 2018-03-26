Home | News | Agribusinesses urged to build partnerships for growth

Agribusinesses urged to build partnerships for growth

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Danquah Addo YoboDanquah Addo-Yobo is Managing Director of Yara Ghana Limited

The Eight Edition of the annual Pre-harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition was on Tuesday launched to take off from October 3-5 in Tamale, with a call on stakeholders to build value-chain partnerships.

Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, the Managing Director of Yara Ghana Limited, who made the call, said building value chain partnerships were critical to ensure the end-to-end cycle for agribusiness.

He said the partnership, which required scale, financing and a guaranteed market would help to deliver full agribusiness package for sustainable transformation of the agriculture sector in general.

The event is on the theme: “Transforming Agribusiness in Northern Ghana: The Future is Now,” and would give opportunity to value chain actors to establish business relationships and discuss contracts.

He said the lack of guaranteed market and the lack of financing to relevant sectors of the agribusiness value chain were the impediments that required attention and resolution for a successful transformation.

He noted that the Northern Region had been the food basket for the country and, hence, transforming agribusiness there would have a significant impact on transforming the sector.

The profitability of the farmer needed to be intensified to ensure and secure the drive to transform the agribusiness sector, Mr Addo-Yobo said.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse, the organisers of the event, said it would provide the right platform for bringing commodity buyers, agribusiness service providers and farmers to explore and exploit other growth opportunities.

She said the Pre-harvest Conference and Exhibition was developed by experts with in-depth experience of the agricultural sector, which is also a data-driven and research oriented with a priority to finding and providing solutions to the challenges with agribusiness.

The event is in line with the Government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs Campaign as it would create the most appropriate place for businesses to identify new opportunities, discuss deals and forge partnerships.

Ms Akosa said over the last seven years, the event had helped farmers to access new market opportunities, products, services and higher yielding inputs to increase agriculture productivity.

She appreciated the efforts by all partners and sponsors - AFGRI John Deere, Ecobank, Interplast as well as the World Food Programme and Yara Ghana Limited.

Dr Nurah Gyiele, the Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, who launched the Conference and Exhibition, said it had become necessary to sustain the growth of agribusiness.

He noted that the country's sector grew from 3.0 per cent in 2016 to a provisional 8.4 per cent in 2017, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

He said to sustain the growth rate, there was the need to increase both public and private sector investments in the agriculture sector to generate significant gains in productivity, employment and rural poverty reduction.

Dr Gyiele said the Government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme was making impressive strides adding that it would welcome and support such complimentary contributions of organisations to support the initiative.

"It pleases me more that this effort has welcome bias for Northern Ghana where agricultural growth would help tremendously in our poverty reduction drive in that part of the country," he said.

He noted that if agriculture (farming and agribusiness) became successful in Northern Ghana, the problems of unemployment, low incomes and food insecurity would be solved.

The 2018 annual pre-harvest conference and exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Mr Nanga Kaye, the Sustainable Food Systems Coordinator at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), said they had seen some improvement in Ghana's food supply chains from production to distribution.

He said to assist in addressing supply chain challenges along value chain, WFP had been partnering government in its "One District, One Warehouse" initiative.

He said: "We understand that supply chain management in agribusiness has the potential to strengthen the agricultural marketing channels to play major roles in the supply of foods.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!