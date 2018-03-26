Arrears cleared; claims of non-payment of debt are isolated - NHIA boss

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Dr Samuel Annor is Chief Executive Officer (NHIA)

The Chief Executive of the National Head Insurance Authority (NHIA) has insisted his outfit has cleared a chunk of the debts owed to service providers under the health insurance scheme.

Dr Samuel Annor told Myjoyonline.com except for some few claims which the authority is withholding in order to do a thorough check and be satisfied before paying, his outfit has cleared almost all the debt it inherited.

He was reacting to claims by some service providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme that they are owed close to 15 months of outstanding arrears.

While addressing the London School of Economics Africa Summit last week the president stated: “…of the GH¢1.2 billion debt we inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we have paid, in the last 15 months, GH¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million.”

Barely a week after the president’s remarks, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also repeated same at the 2018 health summit organized by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the World Health Organisation in Accra.

Despite the claims of payment, some service providers have been wailing over arrears some of which they say has been between 13-15 months outstanding.

Association of Private clinic denied receiving any payment from the NHIA.

Its spokesperson Donkor Boakye Samuel told Joy News the arrears are adversely affecting health delivery in the country.

But Dr. Samuel Annor told Myjoyonline.com if there are claims of non-payment to some service providers they are isolated cases.

He would rather each claim of non-payment is investigated on its own merit.

To show proof of payment to some of the service providers the NHIA provided an inconclusive list of hospitals and other health facilities which were paid some monies in December 2017.

Dr. Annor insisted that all the claims which were submitted on time, and through the electronic channels have all been paid.

He dismissed claims any of the service providers are owed outstanding 15-month arrears.

He added some of the service providers were paid 10% less of their actual claims as vetting still continues to ascertain the veracity of the financial demands. He said when a thorough vetting process is concluded all service providers which were underpaid will receive their full payment while those who may have been overpaid will refund.

According to him, some of the service providers submitted their claims manually instead of electronically which take a relatively long period in vetting.

In line with that, he said his outfit will soon be proposing a complete automation of all service providers in order to facilitate claims payment at all levels.

He also proposed a stringent legal environment that will make it a disincentive for service providers to inflate prices of services rendered to patients.