Home | News | Arrears cleared; claims of non-payment of debt are isolated - NHIA boss

Arrears cleared; claims of non-payment of debt are isolated - NHIA boss

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Dr Samuel AnnorDr Samuel Annor is Chief Executive Officer (NHIA)

The Chief Executive of the National Head Insurance Authority (NHIA) has insisted his outfit has cleared a chunk of the debts owed to service providers under the health insurance scheme.

Dr Samuel Annor told Myjoyonline.com except for some few claims which the authority is withholding in order to do a thorough check and be satisfied before paying, his outfit has cleared almost all the debt it inherited.

He was reacting to claims by some service providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme that they are owed close to 15 months of outstanding arrears.

While addressing the London School of Economics Africa Summit last week the president stated: “…of the GH¢1.2 billion debt we inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we have paid, in the last 15 months, GH¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million.”

Barely a week after the president’s remarks, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also repeated same at the 2018 health summit organized by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the World Health Organisation in Accra.

Despite the claims of payment, some service providers have been wailing over arrears some of which they say has been between 13-15 months outstanding.

Association of Private clinic denied receiving any payment from the NHIA.

Its spokesperson Donkor Boakye Samuel told Joy News the arrears are adversely affecting health delivery in the country.

But Dr. Samuel Annor told Myjoyonline.com if there are claims of non-payment to some service providers they are isolated cases.

He would rather each claim of non-payment is investigated on its own merit.

To show proof of payment to some of the service providers the NHIA provided an inconclusive list of hospitals and other health facilities which were paid some monies in December 2017.

Dr. Annor insisted that all the claims which were submitted on time, and through the electronic channels have all been paid.

He dismissed claims any of the service providers are owed outstanding 15-month arrears.

He added some of the service providers were paid 10% less of their actual claims as vetting still continues to ascertain the veracity of the financial demands. He said when a thorough vetting process is concluded all service providers which were underpaid will receive their full payment while those who may have been overpaid will refund.

According to him, some of the service providers submitted their claims manually instead of electronically which take a relatively long period in vetting.

In line with that, he said his outfit will soon be proposing a complete automation of all service providers in order to facilitate claims payment at all levels.

He also proposed a stringent legal environment that will make it a disincentive for service providers to inflate prices of services rendered to patients.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!