UMB receives Corporate Bank of the Year Award, Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Universal Merchant Bank(UMB)

The UMB has been presented with the prestigious Global Banking and Finance Award in London by The European for outstanding achievement in corporate banking in Ghana.

For the second consecutive year, the financial magazine, The European, named UMB as the Corporate Bank of the Year in Ghana.

A statement issued by the UMB and copied to the Ghana News Agency said UMB came out tops in the Corporate Bank of the Year category amid firm competition.

It said a high-level delegation from UMB was in London, United Kingdom to participate in a number of events.

It said the Bank’s delegation was led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Awuah accompanied by Director, Consumer and Business Banking, Mr Kevin Cain; Director, Treasury, Mr Kevin Adarkwah; and Director Marketing and Communications, Ms Yvonne Botchey.

It said they were in London to participate in the UK Ghana Investment Summit, honour a BBC interview on Focus on Africa and then receive the Global Banking and Finance Award for 2018 Corporate Bank of the Year Ghana.

It noted that Mr Awuah was invited to the UK Ghana Investment Summit organised by the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce to participate in a panel discussion on the topic: Trade and Industrialisation.

The statement said the Summit was attended by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with several government functionaries as well as stakeholders from the business community.

It noted that Mr Awuah, receiving the award plaque stated that, “UMB aims to deliver the best services, innovative products and ace customer experiences.

“The award demonstrates our consistent commitment to providing our clients with holistic banking solutions in Ghana”.

He added that “we are grateful that our efforts have been recognized by our clients and we will continue to exceed their expectations.”

On the sidelines, BBC invited Mr Awuah to speak on Focus on Africa to provide insight on Ghana’s banking industry as well as to comment on UMB’s impressive performance and plans for the future.

UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

UMB, formally known as the Universal Merchant Bank, opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

It currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, one UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.