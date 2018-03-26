Home | News | 27-year-old remanded for robbery

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 27-year-old unemployed, Razak Amidu, for robbing one Elizabeth Pascaline of her Iphone X worth GH¢4,500.00 and an amount of GH¢100.00.

Razak was said to have robbed the complainant on April 18, at Maamobi in Accra.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh. He is to reappear on May 6.

Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, Prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Elizabeth Pascaline is a trader, staying at Maamobi, while the accused Razak is unemployed, and resides at Railways, Accra.

He said on April 18, the complainant run out of airtime and she went outside her residence to purchase MTN credit card at about 22:00 hours.

He said after the complainant bought the credit, on her way home whilst receiving a call, accused emerged suddenly from his hideout, pulled a knife at her and asked her to hand over to him whatever she was having on her.

Mr Adu said the accused at knife point forcibly collected the complainant’s IPhone 5x and cash and bolted.

On April 21, at about 00:00 hours, the complainant went to Pig-Farm to buy food and, on her way home spotted the accused at Conka near Maamobi and with the help of the people around, caused his arrest where he was sent to the Kotobabi Police Station.

The prosecution said when Razak was cautioned and he disclosed to Police that, he had committed the offence, but he sold the phone to someone at Nima.

Razak then led the Police to where he allegedly sold the phone, but the buyer was not found.

