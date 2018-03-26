‘Same-sex marriage is not a human right’ – Foh-Amoaning

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moses Foh-Amoaning is Private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner and fierce critic of homosexuality, Moses Foh-Amoaning, continues to maintain his disposition against attempts by lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community to have same-sex marriage legalised.

Contrary to the principal argument posited by homosexuals that their human rights are being violated because of the sexual orientation, the anti-gay campaigner believes same-sex marriage is not human and hence cannot be considered as such.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning argued further that there is lot of falsehood being peddled around about LGBT rights, especially same sex-marriage being human right.

“People are beginning to realise that there is lot of propaganda, a lot of falsehood about homosexuality, for example it’s not a human right. In November 47 judges unanimously ruled in European human rights court that same-sex marriage wasn’t a human right. Why is it that the BBC has not talked about this, CNN has not talked about this, they’ve shelved it because they know it is against their agenda…All that propaganda is thrown out of the window because it’s not a human right because if it was a human right, if I wanted to have sex with a dog, a cat, those who practice bestiality, we can also say they are practicing their human rights”

Urging the local media and news outlets to educate Ghanaians on the subject, Mr. Foh-Amoaning who was speaking to the Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana noted that same-sex marriage is criminalized because it offends society.

Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning, A Law lecturer at the Ghana School of Law has been leading the charge to resist pressures from the western world to have homosexuality legalized in Ghana and Africa at large.

According to him, the practice of homosexuality is purely a psychiatric and spiritual problem and persons suffering from such a condition must be helped instead of being granted a right to live out their preferences.