Police seize 15,790.81 grams of marijuana

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Amazon MarijuanaCannabis in Ghana is illegal without license from the Minister of Health,

The police at Juaso have seized 15,790.81 grams of marijuana at Asankare in the Asante-Akim South Municipality and arrested one man, Kwame Agyei.

This large quantity of psycho-active drug was being carried on a VIP bus from Accra and Wankyi, a farming community in the municipality, was the destination.

Agyei was on Monday put before the Juaso Circuit Court and ordered to be held in prison custody.

He has been charged with possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey, forensic laboratory examination had confirmed that the dried leaves, was marijuana.

It was intercepted whilst in transit and this was based upon a tip off.

The leaves had been compressed into 21 parcels and concealed in Agyei’s travelling bag and he was arrested together with the bag, immediately he got down from the bus at Asankare.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offence but told of the court, he was unaware of the contents of the parcels he was carrying.

He would be making his next appearance on May 02.

