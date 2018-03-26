Home | News | Marcel Desailly on Sports Check

Marcel Desailly on Sports Check

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Dan Marcel Desailly Sports Checkplay videoMarcel Desailly was speaking to Daniel Oduro on Sports Check

Watch Ghanaian-born, former France football captain, Marcel Desailly on the maiden edition of Sports Check with GhanaWeb's Sports Editor, Daniel Oduro.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup winner opens up about what he has been doing since his retirement from football a little over a decade ago.

Marcel Desailly who has set up the magnificent Lizzy Sports Complex in East Legon, Accra says Ghana needs a lot of private investors to help provide modern and state of the art sporting facilities in the country.

He reckons government alone cannot provide the sports infrastructure needed to give opportunities to every talented youth in the country.

Desailly says Ghana is making strides in its efforts to improve the local league but admits more work needs to be done in securing sponsorships to lessen the burden on the clubs.

The former Chelsea player who revealed that he has a soft spot for Kumasi Asante Kotoko says the GFA must come up with innovative ways to attract more spectators into the various stadia.

On the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Desailly who won the tournament in 1998 with France says he is optimistic that Egypt and Morocco can make Africa proud at the tournament by reaching the quarter-finals.

He admits Nigeria have a decent squad but are too predictable and inconsistent when it matters most.

On whether he still has ambitions of coaching the Back Stars, Desailly says that is not an ‘actuality’ in the near future.

Watch the full interview below

[embedded content]

