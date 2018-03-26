Politics: Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, amid the swanky, gold-themed backdrop of the White House State Room. Luminaries from the worlds of business and politics were in attendance.

Trump broke with tradition by not holding a state dinner during his first year in office. At the time, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was no "singular reason" for the decision.

Political observers searched for meaning in Trump's decision to host Macron, suggesting Trump found some measure of camaraderie in his French counterpart, who, like him, rose to the presidency on an insurgent campaign.

Here are some of the high-profile guests who attended the event:

play Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

play President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

play The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

play Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ... (Alex Brandon/AP)

play ... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders (Alex Brandon/AP)

play Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

play Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall (Alex Brandon/AP)

play Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ... (Alex Brandon/AP)

play ... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ... (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

play ... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

play White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen by his side. (Alex Brandon/AP)

play Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up. (Alex Brandon/AP)

play As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

play National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance. (Alex Brandon/AP)

play House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building. (Alex Brandon/AP)

play Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ... (Alex Brandon/AP)

play ... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy. (Alex Brandon/AP)

play Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.