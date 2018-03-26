Home | News | Politics: Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president

Politics: Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president

Dan Soko

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, amid the swanky, gold-themed backdrop of the White House State Room. Luminaries from the worlds of business and politics were in attendance.

Trump broke with tradition by not holding a state dinner during his first year in office. At the time, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was no "singular reason" for the decision.

Political observers searched for meaning in Trump's decision to host Macron, suggesting Trump found some measure of camaraderie in his French counterpart, who, like him, rose to the presidency on an insurgent campaign.

Here are some of the high-profile guests who attended the event:

Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs.

Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs.play

Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House.play

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin.

The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin.play

The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ...

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ...play

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)

... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders

... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sandersplay

... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.play

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hallplay

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ...

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ...play

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)

... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ...

... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ...play

... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ...

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan.

... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan.play

... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen by his side.

White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen by his side.play

White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen by his side.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up.play

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary

As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Gearyplay

As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance.

National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance.play

National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building.play

House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ...

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ...play

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)

... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy.

... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy.play

... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

The chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts attended with his wife, Jane.

Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington.play

Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.

The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.play

The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8299584&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Pictures+show+high-profile+titans+of+business+and+politics+arrive+for+Trump%27s+first+state+dinner+as+president&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fpictures-show-high-profile-titans-of-business-and-politics-arrive-for-trumps-first-state-dinner-as-president-id8299584.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!