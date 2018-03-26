Home | News | Sports: Meek Mill got a hero's welcome at 76ers playoff game as he rang the ceremonial bell

Sports: Meek Mill got a hero's welcome at 76ers playoff game as he rang the ceremonial bell

Dan Soko
  • Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been released on bail after an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
  • The announcement of his freedom was made by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, a close advocate of the rapper as he went through the process of his appeal.
  • The team sent a helicopter to pick Meek Mill up, ensuring he'd make it to the arena in time to ring the ceremonial bell before the game.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill be released Tuesday on bail, and it looks likely that he'll be spending his first night out with the Philadelphia 76ers as they take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

His release was announced by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who took to Instagram to share the good news.

As it turned out, the team sent a helicopter to pick him up, ensuring he would make it to the Wells Fargo Center in time to ring the ceremonial bell before the game.

Meek Mill had been serving a 2-4 year sentence for violating his probation, leading to many in the local community to call for his release, arguing the punishment far outweighs his crime. Since his initial sentencing, Meek had found allies across the sports world, both amongst Philadelphia sports icons and even including some unlikelier names like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Upon his release, Meek Mill expressed gratitude for all of those who had worked on his behalf.

With a chance to secure their first playoff series win since the dawn of the "Trust the Process" era, and Meek Mill finally back in the building, Philadelphia will be rocking tonight.

