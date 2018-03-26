Obiri Boahen sues doctor, administrator and St. Gregory Hospital over death of baby

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen, has revealed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, he has sued the doctor who reportedly ordered for the removal of oxygen on a nine-week-old baby who died at the St. Gregory Hospital at Kasoa in the Central Region.

In an interview with Kwame Tutu, host of Frontline, the lawyer said he filed the suit last week and has equally sued the hospital and administrator over the death of the baby.

Nana Obiri Boahen, described the circumstances that led to the death of the baby as inhuman and painful and believes the bereaved parents will use the system to demand for justice.

Nana Obiri Boahen told the host that his is offering free legal service to the parents of little Prosper, who died after a doctor reportedly pulled off the oxygen machine as a result of the inability of the parents to pay for the care.

Hospital management could face sanctions if it is established that a doctor pulled the plug from an oxygen machine which resulted in the demise of the infant due to the parents' inability to afford the cost of keeping it on.

He concluded by saying, although I do not want to sound prejudicial, I believe someone’s neglect caused the death of Little Prosper. I have filed my suit and sued the doctor, administrator and the hospital.