Home | News | 116 MMDAs owe GHC9.4b - Auditor General's report

116 MMDAs owe GHC9.4b - Auditor General's report

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Auditor 88Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo

The executive summary of the auditor general's report for the year ending 31st December 2015 has revealed that some 116 MMDAs out of 201 owed a total amount of GHC9,428,730.92 as at the end of 2015.

The bulk of the Assemblies' debts were deposits made to the Assemblies and unpaid retention amount.

According to the AG's report, Sefwi Akontonmbra and Suaman Assembly coordinating directors and their finance officers willfully diverted ghc 150,981.00 lands revenue into privately opened bank accounts.

In view of this , the Auditor general has recommended that, management should report the theft to the police to institute the necessary action aimed at recovery of the stolen funds.

Total income 2015 201 MMDAs out of the 216 in 2015 accrued a total income of GHC1,228,259, 398.30 , the income sources remained unchanged and comprised of internally generated revenues and external inflows.

The internally generated funds accounted for 17.9% of the incomes on the average and amounted to ghc 219,769,349.41, whilst the external inflows were district Assemblies common fund allocations, government grants for salary payments accounted do budgetary support to decentralised department, and grants from Ghana's development partners.

Internal Generated Funds The IGF collections continued to declined acrose board mainly because management did not involve their finance and administration sub-commitee to review the rates to be paid as well as devise effective measures for collecting unpaid revenue.

The AG has said that , the general weaknesses in accounting for value books and revenue collected also contributed to the low record of IGF collections.

Operational Result A total expenditure of the 201 Assemblies amounted to ghc 1,095,075,584.65 as against a total income of the ghc 1,228,269,398.30 as a result, a net surplus of 133,183,813.65 was recorded.

Some 18 Assemblies however recorded a total deficit of ghc 8,640,697.91 in their operations. Assets The assets of the MMDAs comprised cash resources with the banks, investments in shares and interest bearing banking products in financial institutions and unredeemed loans granted under the poverty alleviation funds as well as uncovered advances with staff of the Assemblies.

The total bank balance of the 201 Assemblies as at 31 December 2015 was ghc 277,568,523.80 with none of the Assemblies endind the year with net overdrawn bank balance, The bulk of the bank balances were held by the metropolitan and municipal Assemblies.

Liabilities 116 of the 201 Assemblies owed a total of ghc 9,428,730.92 as at the end of the year. The bulk of the Assemblies, debts were deposits made to the Assemblies and unpaid retention amount.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

SSNIT: Rip-Off Most Foul

April 23, 2018

Double Salary: Bagbin Storms CID Headquarters Today

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!