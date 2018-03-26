Kwesi Nyantakyi should not consider re-elections – Foh-Amoaning

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Moses Foe Amoaning, Former Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) President

A member of the three-man 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry and private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning has joined football critics kicking against a possible recontest by incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi to retain his position.

The ace sports broadcaster and football enthusiast noted that Kwesi Nyantakyi has exhausted his usefulness to the federation, urging him to desist from contesting in 2019.

“I don’t think Kwesi should stand. I think it will be a wrong a decision because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he is not going to go. To be fairly honest, in life there are times and seasons, a time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President and I think the time is up.”

Mr. Foh-Amoaning was speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Goodevening Ghana.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated thrice already his disinterest in seeking a re-election as GFA President having led the federation to several successes and risen among the football leadership in the world.

But some Executive Committee members of the Ghana FA say they will force Kwesi Nyantakyi to stand for re-election despite the leader’s decision not to go for another term.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is the Vice-president of Africa’s governing body CAF and also occupying a position on the FIFA Council which makes him one of the most powerful men in football in the world.