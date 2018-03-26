Home | News | Research more on scholarships and funds from EU – CES to students

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ransford Gyampo Europeplay videoDirector for the CES, Professor Ransford Gyampo

The Centre for European Studies (CES) with support from the University of Ghana, Tuesday April 24, held a sensitization workshop to educate final year students and interested individuals on how to access scholarship and funds to further their education outside the country.

The workshop which was under the theme; Scholarship prospects in Europe: The Case of Erasmus Mundus and other Bilateral EU funding opportunities”, aimed at creating a common platform for members of the EU to project scholarship programs offered by their country to the outside world.

Addressing the participants, Director for the CES, Professor Ransford Gyampo urged the students to take advantage of the program and opportunities available.

According to him, such prospects gives students equal opportunities to further their education, acquire some experience which when applied back home in Ghana, helps in the development of the country.

“Students from Ghana easy get accepted to schools in Europe because of the quality of education we give them here. The only issue is when someone get admission and can’t afford the fees. The Centre is aware that some of you get admission and don’t even know where to get money from.

It is because of this that the workshop has been held, to give you information about funding.
People need to even know about the requirements needed. Some of you may be able to afford the fees but do you know how to apply? This workshop is very important. The Centre is happy to have the Eramus Mundus alumnus here to share this experience with you. We are happy the EU delegation is also here to educate you on what you can apply for and even how to apply.”

Representing countries like Germany, Hungary, Spain, France, Spain and the Netherlands, the delegates urged the students to apply for scholarships to further their studies. According to them, this will help in the sharing of culture, experience and knowledge, while uniting the countries.

The delegates also debunked assertions suggesting that it was difficult to access scholarship and funding.

