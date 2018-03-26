Government has not initiated any processes for legalization of homosexuality - Arhin

Eugene Arhin is Communications Director at the Presidency

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has refuted claims that government of Ghana will soon legalize homosexuality.

He therefore called to disregard any circulation on social media to the effect that the Nana Addo led administration has initiated processes to legalize same sex relationship.

According to him, ‘’All official releases from the Communications Directorate at the Presidency are put on the official letterhead, and can be found on website of the Presidency, i.e. www.presidency.gov.gh.

No statement has been issued by Government to “initiate process of legalizing same sex marriage in Ghana.” Please disregard any story to that effect.’’