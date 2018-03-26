Home | News | Government has not initiated any processes for legalization of homosexuality - Arhin

Government has not initiated any processes for legalization of homosexuality - Arhin

Dan Soko

Eugene Arhin ImposterEugene Arhin is Communications Director at the Presidency

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has refuted claims that government of Ghana will soon legalize homosexuality.

He therefore called to disregard any circulation on social media to the effect that the Nana Addo led administration has initiated processes to legalize same sex relationship.

According to him, ‘’All official releases from the Communications Directorate at the Presidency are put on the official letterhead, and can be found on website of the Presidency, i.e. www.presidency.gov.gh.

No statement has been issued by Government to “initiate process of legalizing same sex marriage in Ghana.” Please disregard any story to that effect.’’

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

