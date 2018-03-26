Elmina Sharks Deny 10 Home Ban Report

Premier League side Elmina Sharks has moved swiftly to deny reports of a purported 10-match home ban imposed on them by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee.

In a release signed by the Mr Kelvin Aboagye Yeboah, Assistant Manager, it said the report is nothing but a "vile propaganda being orchestrated by saboteurs of Elmina Sharks'.

According to the initial report, Elmina Sharks were given a 10 match home ban and a forfeiture of three points to Medeama SC, as well as a fine of GH¢15,000.00 after a horrific assault on referee Nuhu Liman Yakubu in their league clash with Medeama SC at home.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks in their denial of the report said that the case was still before the GFA Disciplinary Committee and has received no official ruling on it.

"We wish to assure supporters of Elmina Sharks and followers of Ghana football to ignore such attempt at coercing the GFA into unjustly adjudicating in a matter that requires thorough deliberations to reach a ruling that would be fair, justly to all parties involved," the statement added.

"We, therefore, urge the media to desist from such attempt at whipping up wrong public sentiments against Elmina Sharks FC, who have applied themselves to the disciplinary processes of Ghana's football governing body, GFA by filing our responses to the charges brought against us by the DC,' it added.