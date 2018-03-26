Home | News | Examine Yourself – Kojo Addae Mensah To Nyantakyi

Examine Yourself – Kojo Addae Mensah To Nyantakyi

Dan Soko
Examine Yourself – Kojo Addae Mensah To Nyantakyi

Kojo Addae Mensah, Chief Executive officer of Databank has advised the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi to take some time to examine himself.

Mr Addae Mensah believes there is the need for the long-serving President of the GFA to take a critical look at things and examine himself to find out why during his term in office he has had to chance his Vice Presidents over the years.

In Nyantakyi’s term as President of the FA, he has had to work with four vice presidents in total. It is in view of this that Kojo Addae Mensah wants the Head of the FA to allow himself for examination especially for people close to him to inform him if there is something he is doing wrong.

This comment comes following the dismissal of George Afriyie from the office as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association yesterday after a meeting by the Executive Members of the federation via their twitter handle.

It is no news there is some turmoil between the president and his vice, but the dismissal comes as a surprise to me, Kojo Addae revealed.

He is of the view that if Kwasi had immediately taken this action after the declaration by George Afriyie earlier this year, then his sack wouldn’t have been surprising to anyone.

“After the declaration, Kwasi didn’t react and that was respectful so I thought he will leave things to be until 2019 when he finally makes his decision whether to contest or not to contest again”.

The chief executive officer of Capital Bank, however, admits it might have been premature of George to come out with declaration but his declaration shouldn’t influence the decision to release him from his post since Kwasi had already confirmed he will not contest again.

Moving on, Addae Mensah also said he thinks it is because of the tension between the two and the fact that they cannot work together.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

SSNIT: Rip-Off Most Foul

April 23, 2018

Double Salary: Bagbin Storms CID Headquarters Today

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!