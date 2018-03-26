Examine Yourself – Kojo Addae Mensah To Nyantakyi

Kojo Addae Mensah, Chief Executive officer of Databank has advised the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi to take some time to examine himself.

Mr Addae Mensah believes there is the need for the long-serving President of the GFA to take a critical look at things and examine himself to find out why during his term in office he has had to chance his Vice Presidents over the years.

In Nyantakyi’s term as President of the FA, he has had to work with four vice presidents in total. It is in view of this that Kojo Addae Mensah wants the Head of the FA to allow himself for examination especially for people close to him to inform him if there is something he is doing wrong.

This comment comes following the dismissal of George Afriyie from the office as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association yesterday after a meeting by the Executive Members of the federation via their twitter handle.

It is no news there is some turmoil between the president and his vice, but the dismissal comes as a surprise to me, Kojo Addae revealed.

He is of the view that if Kwasi had immediately taken this action after the declaration by George Afriyie earlier this year, then his sack wouldn’t have been surprising to anyone.

“After the declaration, Kwasi didn’t react and that was respectful so I thought he will leave things to be until 2019 when he finally makes his decision whether to contest or not to contest again”.

The chief executive officer of Capital Bank, however, admits it might have been premature of George to come out with declaration but his declaration shouldn’t influence the decision to release him from his post since Kwasi had already confirmed he will not contest again.

Moving on, Addae Mensah also said he thinks it is because of the tension between the two and the fact that they cannot work together.