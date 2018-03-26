No ban for Elmina Sharks - Tamimu Issah

Fans of Elmina Sharks attacked and injured referee Nuhu Liman

Spokesperson of the Premier League Board Tamimu Issah has rubbished reports that the Premier League club Elmina Sharks have been handed a ten match home ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA following an attack on referee Nuhu Liman during their clash with Medeama SC.

Wa-based referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was brutally beaten by home fans when The Mauves played The Sharks at the Nduom Sports Complex in the week seven clash of the Ghana Premier League.

The matter which received massive public outcry with many calling for severe punishment for Elmina Sharks is yet to be heard by the Disciplinary Committee.

But media reports on Tuesday suggested the Elmina-based side has been handed a 10-match home ban – a development the PLB mouthpiece has debunked.

“It’s not true. The Disciplinary Committee has not even sat on the case. They are waiting for responses from both teams. So it’s not true they’ve been banned,” he told Ahomka FM.

“It’s a ridiculous lie,” he added. “There are statutory timeless both clubs must meet and they’ve not even exhausted that for the DC to adjudicate the matter. The deadlines have not been met yet so they can’t sit on it.”

Following similar reports, Elmina Sharks also released a statement debunking the story of their ban, describing the report as erroneous and a calculated attempt to dent the image of the club.