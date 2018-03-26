Inter Allies appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi as an assistant coach

Adam's appointment took effect last month and has been on the bench for Allies last four matches

Inter Allies have promoted Togolese Adam Fazazi to the First Team technical bench as an assistant coach, the club have confirmed.

Fazazi, who was previously the head coach of the club's youth team Cedar Stars Academy, becomes a second assistant after Yaw Preko to deputize for Kenichi Yatshuashi.

His appointment took effect last month and has been on the bench for Allies last four matches.

A publication on the club's website read: ''His new role comes as a promotion to the senior side after satisfactory work with Cedar Stars Academy.

''The Togolese coach mostly worked in his home country as coach of teams like ASFOSA in the 2ndd tier, ASKO, Angers and Maranatha, all in the top tier.

''He joined the Togo national team ranks and worked as Coach of the U-20 team that almost qualified to the 2015 African Youth Championship as well as a stint with their home based senior side in 2012.''

Fazazi played for lower division side SARA before joining top flight sides ASKO de Kara, DUMAS de Lome and Etoile Filante de Lome.