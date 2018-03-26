Home | News | Inter Allies appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi as an assistant coach

Inter Allies appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi as an assistant coach

Dan Soko

Adam FazaziAdam's appointment took effect last month and has been on the bench for Allies last four matches

Inter Allies have promoted Togolese Adam Fazazi to the First Team technical bench as an assistant coach, the club have confirmed.

Fazazi, who was previously the head coach of the club's youth team Cedar Stars Academy, becomes a second assistant after Yaw Preko to deputize for Kenichi Yatshuashi.

His appointment took effect last month and has been on the bench for Allies last four matches.

A publication on the club's website read: ''His new role comes as a promotion to the senior side after satisfactory work with Cedar Stars Academy.

''The Togolese coach mostly worked in his home country as coach of teams like ASFOSA in the 2ndd tier, ASKO, Angers and Maranatha, all in the top tier.

''He joined the Togo national team ranks and worked as Coach of the U-20 team that almost qualified to the 2015 African Youth Championship as well as a stint with their home based senior side in 2012.''

Fazazi played for lower division side SARA before joining top flight sides ASKO de Kara, DUMAS de Lome and Etoile Filante de Lome.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year

April 23, 2018

Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!