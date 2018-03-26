Frimpong Manso bemoans lack of prolific strikers in the Ghana League

Former coach of the Black Starlets Frimpong Manso

Former coach of the Black Starlets Frimpong Manso has lamented on the lack of prolific forwards in the ongoing Ghana Premier League as well as the various national teams.

Many connoisseurs have bemoaned the lack of quality and prolific goal scorers in the local league after a low turn of goal returns after nine rounds of games.

Manso has waded into the worrying situation by claiming that the problem has transcended beyond the borders of the local league as the various national teams are facing the same challenges.

“The country lack strikers at the moment. The problem is across board both in the premier league and our national teams,” the 58-year-old trainer noted.

“It is a worrying situation for the entire nation. Ghana's leading striker Asamoah Gyan is growing but finding replacement for him has been a problem,” he continued.

“A lot of the players we have in the Ghana Premier league have the talent but they lack maturity."

"Most of our players today move straight from colts football to premier without going through the necessary stages which is not the best,” he concluded.